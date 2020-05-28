“If you’ve got a big dream swirling in the back of your mind, go for it!” With Ming Zhao & Andi Eaton

If you’ve got a big dream swirling in the back of your mind, go for it! All it takes is a few believers to rally around you, and the first believer has to be you! I’m also a big advocate for finding brilliant mentors to expand your values, belief system and relationships.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andi Eaton.

Andi is the founder and voice behind the modern mystics platform Oui, We — her work is dedicated to making high vibe approaches to living accessible. She’s not only an influencer but also a consultant, author and speaker with a mission to inspire creatives and entrepreneurs through holistic living practices, mystical thinking and experiential travel. Presently she’s teaching immersive digital workshops including her 8 Step Manifestation System, conscious business strategies, and designing a soulful brand and social media presence. Her most recent book “Wanderful: The Modern Bohemian’s Guide to Traveling in Style” inspires women of all ages to hit the road to discover themselves through travel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Yes! How far back should we go? I grew up in an incredibly typical American family, however I learned my lessons in wellness early. My mother was an aerobics teacher in the 80’s — can you picture it? Leggings, headband, Tab soda… you get the visual. I was experimenting with juicing and water fasting way before those things were on trend.

My first big job out of college was with an Ayurvedic beauty brand, I was always interested in the more obscure wellness ideas and that job was my dream. I hustled hard — promotions defined me in my 20’s and 30’s. By 26 I became the youngest Vice President at that beauty brand; I was full on committed to working my way up the ladder, today I’m a recovering perfectionist workaholic control freak. Fast forward a bit, after 10 years of 80-hour work weeks and traveling non-stop I knew I was missing a connection to myself and a higher purpose. In 2014 I left my six-figure job — packing up my camera and a journal — and booked a one way trip to the Mediterranean.

My intention when booking that ticket was to check in and see if there was more to me. I started in Spain and then committed the next chapter of my life to solo travel. I dove way in. I studied the stars — astrology and astrocartography, I spent nights at the local Buddhist temple and days meditating on the seaside. On the coast of Spain that summer I had the idea for my book “Wanderful”, and Oui, We really began taking shape. I didn’t necessarily have the most solid plan but I knew what it took to work hard.

Now I produce Oui, We, host retreats, teach workshops, consult with conscious businesses on strategy and creative direct marketing campaigns — I’m obsessed with the topics of travel as meditation, spiritual hacks for personal and business growth, finding and expressing your inner creative, and growing sustainable roots as a creativepreneur.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s been several in my career phases but most recently, when I decided to launch my business school program: The Conscious Creatives Business School, one of my old beauty industry colleagues, Jeanine Blackwell guided me through that process. She’d started a company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs launch 6-figure courses and she’d asked me to speak at one of her events — after that event it occurred to me that I needed to get moving on creating my own online program and she was more than willing to show me the way.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Maybe this is more of an eye roll at myself versus humorous, but definitely a big lesson in my career development. When I’d been newly promoted into a senior level position in the beauty industry I was asked to lunch with the CEO. She was someone who I considered a mentor and I was thrilled to get to know her better. At the close of that lunch she commented that she was surprised at my ‘depth’.

In the moment I was offended, however, I realized that as this young executive when I went into most meetings I wanted to appear intelligent, however I was showing up as guarded. I had all this shadow about not knowing enough, not being smart enough, not being good enough — that sort of thing. Rather than being soulful with people, I focused on sales figures and business-only relationships. From that moment forward I was like: ‘okay — people need your authenticity, you’re in the room with these people because you have more to offer than just an understanding of financials, graphs and charts. Be Yourself. Go deeper.’

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

5 years ago when I took off for that summer in Spain I decided to really go for it. Here’s a few of the things I heard when I garnered the courage to share my plan: ‘you’re too old — blogging is for women in their 20’s’, ‘you’re going to leave a position with a major brand to write and take photos?’, ‘what‘s your fall back plan, that’s not a real career.”

I’d just left my corporate job and I was prepared to put every waking hour into this idea — just like I did when I was a beauty exec. I knew I could do it. To me it wasn’t about taking the perfect pics or traveling to all of the hottest destinations — to me it was about the connection to the people I’d meet, the soul expansion I’d find while learning new cultures, and the beauty of nature and how I could give back.

I wanted to share stories, and apply my skills as a creative to that plan. Needless to say, I didn’t listen and went for it anyways. The people I surround myself with today aren’t small thinking disbelievers.

My advice: If you’ve got a big dream swirling in the back of your mind, go for it! All it takes is a few believers to rally around you, and the first believer has to be you! I’m also a big advocate for finding brilliant mentors to expand your values, belief system and relationships. I love finding mentors to learn from about relevant industry topics — but even more so I love finding mentors that expand how I look at the world.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

There’s so many strategies out there when it comes to content, but to me it’s all about creating content that adds value, is high quality and connects deeply with people. These things are way more important than consistency in posting, for example. You’ve got to answer people’s needs. I consider my approach one that’s an intersection of art and strategic thinking.

Art facilitates understanding — art allows us to learn more about the experiences of others. By tapping into the emotions, memories, hopes and dreams of others we can better empathize. By sharing our story, we allow others into our perspective of the world.

In regards to strategic thinking — I design content for my community based around a system of buckets. For me my buckets are: mystical ideas, travel experiences, steps to expand oneself, and my personal holistic living practices. I know that those are the topics my community is interested in, that’s the stuff that keeps them engaged. I recommend figuring out your buckets. What would inspire and engage your community?

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

A practice that’s been especially beautiful for my body has been letting go of caffeine and alcohol. Two years ago I started to consider: would I manifest more, tap further into my own intuition, sleep deeper, have better sex, have more glowing skin — you get the idea, without alcohol and caffeine. I’m not too proud to admit that wanting to have the best skin possible was a big part of it, and the answer was YES to all of that.

It wasn’t about my life being train wrecked because of alcohol, I just knew things could be better. I’m ritual obsessed: and for me, my rituals didn’t have to change — like a warm beverage in the morning or a drink while I’m cooking at night — just what was in the cup would change. I’m having more fun creating alcohol free elixirs and mood boosting concoctions and the results have been amazing.

The second practice that helps my body thrive: movement. Ranging from yoga poses to dance moves to anything in between. In a recent new moon ceremony, I lead a group of women through the shamanic process of ‘dancing your spirit animal.’ The idea is to call the spirit of an animal (any animal you’re drawn to works) into your body and then move like the animal moves. To me, any movement that works for you is good, as long as you’re committed to doing it!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Since my teenage years I’ve followed Ayurveda beauty practices. If you’ve spent time at your local yoga studio you’ve likely become familiar with some of the disciplines recommended in Ayurveda to create a balanced body, mind and spirit. Ayurveda changed the way I approach food, exercise, and my general lifestyle. My morning routine allows my body to align with nature’s rhythms, while boosting my immune system and finding general sense of calm too.

Here’s three things I do in that practice that help me feel beautiful:

The first: dry brush and oil — right after I wake up I spend about 5 minutes working through a dry brush routine. It stimulates the nervous and lymphatic system, exfoliates, increases blood flow and relaxes your muscles too. It leaves me with the rosiest glow and fine lines are noticeably smoothed out afterwards. I start on my face and then follow with a larger brush, working in upwards strokes over my whole body. After that I slather up with an all over body oil. My skin is glowing from head to toe after this practice.

Secondly, before I drink anything I swish with oil (google “oil pulling” if you’re not familiar), brush my teeth and use a copper tongue scrapper. It may seem counterintuitive to brush before coffee, but during sleep, bacteria and other toxins build up in the mouth, and it’s important to get those out of your mouth first thing! The toxins are what creates that “morning breath” taste in your mouth. I start my day with my smile feeling beautiful!

The third thing: I’m obsessed with face rollers. Jade rollers, quartz rollers, gold rollers, vibrating rollers — if there’s a roller out there, I’ve likely got it and I swear I can see an immediate difference.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

There’s so many good ones: I love Brene Brown, Oprah, Deepak Chopra — but perhaps an expert that really helped me to come into my own: Lacy Phillips of To Be Magnetic. She’s a manifestation coach and truly guided me into refining my process.

When I looked at what was happening the year I decided to quit my corporate job I was manifesting like crazy, but I wasn’t quite clear on how I was doing it. I manifested a free home to live in Spain, a book deal, my dream guy — and Lacy’s work helped me narrow in on what I was doing so that I could begin to duplicate that process on the regular. Now I follow my own 8 step system and have found it works beautifully for others too.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

This past year I traveled to Akumal, Mexico with a group of girlfriends. I’d never experienced a Temezcal Ceremony and when I realized the New Moon was falling right in the middle of the trip I decided to book it. The ceremony is a powerful ancient Mayan ritual with a promised “rebirth” at the close of the ceremony, I couldn’t wait to go.

The girls I was traveling with proposed that we go out dancing that Friday night, I casually slipped in: ‘anyone want to skip going out and join me at the Temezcal Ceremony instead?’ 8 of the ladies agreed and we spent several hours that evening in a hotter-than-hades oven like structure facing our deepest fears. In the moment I was sure they’d all hate me on the other side of it, but the euphoric “rebirth” glow that washes over you when it’s over makes it all so worth it.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of my callings is to inspire worth in young women and girls. I went through so much in regards to mental health as a young person — an eating disorder, extreme perfectionism, and that lead to issues in my young adult life as well.

It’s dawned on me over the last several years as I’ve traveled to places like Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and Bali how many synchronicities there are between women holding space for their big dreams in communities like these, and the young women I have the pleasure of working with on leveling up their lives. For example: last year I travel to Oaxaca to learn about ancient artisan crafts from indigenous women. A month later I joined a women’s art experience in Cuba, where the time was focused on creating alongside Cuban artists.

The women in Oaxaca were some of the first to hold space for other women within their community — it’s incredible to hear their stories. The female artists in Cuba were doing the same. The young women I work with are often digging deep into their soul to design a magical life of their own. In both cases, there’s some serious divine flow happening. A commonality? Each of these women have a drive to expand their calling in life. Each are marching towards their potential despite uncertainty.

I’d love to spearhead a moment in which young women and girls interested in artistic endeavors were given an opportunity to travel to work with women doing their own artistic thing and living their dream in other cultures. I believe a movement like this would be magical for creating new perspective and creative confidence in young women.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’d love to have a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow. Goop is major goals for me and I’d love to spend a few hours brainstorming with her, or better yet — Gwyneth: are you game to go to Mexico for a Temezcal Ceremony? I’ll show you the ropes.

