If You’re Not Happy in Business, It May Be Time to Take Another Look at How You’re Doing Business

As a business strategist, she’s got her hands full with work and clients, but the founder and president of the company understand challenges just like everybody else. So many people in business play the comparison game and end up flustered or frustrated because they are at a different level than another business.

Comparing your level 10 to another company’s level 50 is fruitless, and not an even game. Let go of that and look at where you are, where you’re going, and what you can do to grow. Then, also take time to appreciate how far you’ve come.

The team at Rebel Office Inc. works with service-based businesses that are seeking new ways to scale their growth. By creating smart, streamlined strategies she’s able to simplify their business along with helping them have a bigger impact on both their operations and bottom line.

Have you ever felt stuck? It’s like you’ve plateaued and can’t figure out what to do next. Maybe you’re unsatisfied with your work, you’ve lost your purpose, or your growth is stagnant. That’s where Sarah’s team comes in. She helps you redefine “business as usual” and understand that there’s more than one way to accomplish something. You need to find what works best for your business. When you let go of comparison and break through the noise of what everybody else is doing, you’re able to focus on your own story.

With the goal of running an ethical business, helping people globally, and aligning her career with her values, she’s found not only success but greater happiness.

Today, it’s about showing up with compassion, connecting with her clients in a way that helps them propel themselves forward. Her combined goal is to not only grow a profit but help people and the planet, equally. If her services don’t reflect those values, they don’t work within her business. It took her a while to get there, but now that she commits to this, her business fits like a glove and is a place she loves to be. “Defy business as usual,” she says. Find what works for you.

Speaking of showing up with compassion, her latest program, “Good Business Grant” is exactly what it sounds like. Sarah has consistently worked to align her values with her business growth. She wants to prioritize this with businesses that focus on ethical business practices and community-based impact. It’s a way to grow funds and give back. If you’d like to learn more about Sarah or Rebel Office Inc. you can find her at RebelOffice.ca.