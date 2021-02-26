Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If you’re a successful overachiever, read this….

If you’re like many highly successful overachievers that I work with, your vision may be clouded with over-working, sacrificing and going through the motions. My clients often describe this as being on a path to nowhere, lost in the sea on a tiny dinghy without a sail, fighting an invisible battle……..with no opponent. It’s easy […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
If you’re like many highly successful overachievers that I work with, your vision may be clouded with over-working, sacrificing and going through the motions.
If you’re like many highly successful overachievers that I work with, your vision may be clouded with over-working, sacrificing and going through the motions.

If you’re like many highly successful overachievers that I work with, your vision may be clouded with over-working, sacrificing and going through the motions.

My clients often describe this as being on a path to nowhere, lost in the sea on a tiny dinghy without a sail, fighting an invisible battle……..with no opponent.

It’s easy to get caught up in the DOing as it gives you a false sense of accomplishment.

To break this pattern, you may have already realized that It all starts with awareness and acknowledgement, does it not?.

“Awareness is the greatest agent for change” ~ Eckhart Tolle

Now, what do you do with this awareness?

Have you considered that the first step might be going back to the drawing board….

Let me explain — when was the last time you asked yourself what you wanted?

What is your vision?

Until you start by defining what you want, you will continue to remain dissatisfied.

You may not realize that doing this basic yet powerful step will reveal all the beliefs/stories you’re carrying. This is one of the core pillars of my work in creating sustainable transformation.

Once we clear the beliefs that are holding you back from their roots, your success is inevitable. Then life on your terms becomes a reality.

So, what is the story you want to create for your life?

Share your vision for yourself in the comments. There is so much power to naming and owning your vision is it not?


Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Do You Carry the “Overachiever Gene” and What Can You Do About It?

    by Theresa M Robinson
    Well-Being//

    3 Tools To Use When You Are About To Give Up

    by Lauren Polly
    Photo Courtesy of www.KerenEldad.com
    Community//

    The Superstar Paradox: 5 Reasons Overachievers Miss the Mark

    by Merilee Kern

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.