If you’re a successful overachiever, read this….

If you’re like many highly successful overachievers that I work with, your vision may be clouded with over-working, sacrificing and going through the motions.

My clients often describe this as being on a path to nowhere, lost in the sea on a tiny dinghy without a sail, fighting an invisible battle……..with no opponent.

It’s easy to get caught up in the DOing as it gives you a false sense of accomplishment.

To break this pattern, you may have already realized that It all starts with awareness and acknowledgement, does it not?.

“Awareness is the greatest agent for change” ~ Eckhart Tolle

Now, what do you do with this awareness?

Have you considered that the first step might be going back to the drawing board….

Let me explain — when was the last time you asked yourself what you wanted?

What is your vision?

Until you start by defining what you want, you will continue to remain dissatisfied.

You may not realize that doing this basic yet powerful step will reveal all the beliefs/stories you’re carrying. This is one of the core pillars of my work in creating sustainable transformation.

Once we clear the beliefs that are holding you back from their roots, your success is inevitable. Then life on your terms becomes a reality.

So, what is the story you want to create for your life?

Share your vision for yourself in the comments. There is so much power to naming and owning your vision is it not?



Xo,

