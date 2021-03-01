Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If You Want To Succeed, You Need To Set Goals Says Hamza Khan of PMD Digital

Have you thought about what you want to be doing in five years’ time? Are you clear about what your main objective at work is at the moment? Do you know what you want to have achieved by the end of today? If you want to succeed, you need to set goals. Without goals you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Have you thought about what you want to be doing in five years’ time? Are you clear about what your main objective at work is at the moment? Do you know what you want to have achieved by the end of today? If you want to succeed, you need to set goals. Without goals you lack focus and direction.

When you set goals for yourself, it is important that they motivate you: this means making sure that they are important to you, and that there is value in achieving them. If you have little interest in the outcome, or they are irrelevant given the larger picture, then the chances of you putting in the work to make them happen are slim. Motivation is key to achieving goals.

We all have goals in life. Each one of us wants to achieve something, whether great or small, at some point in our lives. We have deep-seated hopes and dreams for the future and a burning desire to accomplish some great feats.

Hamza Khan knew that he was actually going to start something great when he set up his distribution service in Pakistan for the first time. Getting started with something is not easy and it requires a lot of education common knowledge and experience in that background. Coming up with PMD digital distributor services was not an initial idea but it came forward after years of dealing with a similar kind of job. Previously, he was just providing free song distributions. PMD digital from Hamza Khan is one of those things that has made the life of a lot of people easier and made distribution services one of the most accessible and reliable kinds of work.

Currently, Hamza Khan is making out sometime for his next new project which is also going to be almost huge, as planned. We already know that India is a huge country, being the 7th largest in the world. He is about to provide the Indian DSPs with content and also take over some of the caller tune distribution services. Hopefully, it will give this a huge turnover profit too. It surely does deserve every inch of it. Now, even collaborating with other creators on roaster is possible.

Our goals are very much like an airplane’s journey. We’re trying to reach our final destination, and in order to do that, we need to be clear about what that destination is and when we’ll reach it. Then, all we need to do is plan, take action and to modify our approach along the way in order to get to where we’re going in the long term. Simple sounding, but clearly far harder to implement he said.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

10 Important Actions You Must Do to Achieve Your Goals

by Camille Concepcion
Shyon Keoppel
Community//

Shyon Keoppel : Motivation is the key to success

by Alexander Maxwell
7 ways to be more productive by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
Community//

7 Ways to Be More Productive

by Mark Pettit

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.