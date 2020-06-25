If You Want To be Strong, Learn To Fight Alone

Though we live in a world surrounded with support from many different areas, one thing that we have to learn how to do is fight alone. When we are willing to fight by ourselves for the principles and dreams we believe in, we are ultimately choosing to live a life that we are destined to live. Being confident in your decisions is a key principle to living a free life. The choices you make on a daily basis are what make you who you are. It’s cool to think a certain way, and to hope for certain things as well. But, really embodying what is on the inside of you means that you have to be willing to step out on the beliefs and standards that you hold dear.

I have always been the person who relied on everyone to do this or to do that. And I don’t think it’s a bad thing to rely on people if they are willing to help you. But you just can’t live your life expecting that other people will take care of your shit when they just don’t care! I think the most difficult thing for me is to realize that the people I care about just don’t care about my struggles. I have learnt and I am learning everyday to rely on myself. To be honest it is very hard, sometimes I just want to give up but then I am thinking: “No one is going to do that for you, no one cares about that so get up and do your shit”. And this is the truth, at the end of the day there is only you! Learn how to fight alone.

We often believe that strength can be found in numbers, and this is true. However, if you want to know the real meaning of strength and independence, you have to learn to fight your own battles.

After all, there are journeys you have to make alone, experiences you have to find out for yourself, and independence you have to claim to see life and the world in a different perspective.

This is not to discount family and friends. You need them. I need them. We need them. Their love and support matter a great deal. But they cannot travel your journey for you nor feel your pain. They are not in your shoes, after all.

Real strength lies in knowing you will survive even when you are alone, and being so won’t stop you from living the life you are meant to have.

I believe it’s very important that your friends lift you up in moments of success and in moments of doubts. The bond you create with them is very special. However you can’t rely on them to help reach your goals. You have to fight alone and this is how you become stronger every day. In life there are going to be many tough decisions that we are going to be faced with making, but they ultimately come down to primary things. Those crossroads are accept things as they are and living a normal life, or accepting that it is your destiny to change things for the better to help make your life and the life of others extraordinary. Which will you choose? Sometimes in life you have to be alone to fully understand yourself and where you are going so that in turn you can help inspire others to be their true selves.

Here’s what I suggest when you want to give up and don’t want to fight anymore: