If You Think You’re Perfect For A Job, Don’t Submit Your CV

“I am careful not to confuse excellence with perfection. Excellence, I can reach for; perfection is God’s business.” ― Michael J. Fox

If you think you meet 100% of the requirements of a job description, you probably shouldn’t submit your application.

Why?

Because you are thinking of making a lateral change, you move a little.

If you can already do everything they request…

• You will never challenge yourself.

• You will never grow.

• You will get frustrated quickly.

So don’t settle for that job, but instead target roles in which you meet 70% -80% of the requirements of a job decription.

Those are vertical changes. That’s how to take your career to the next level.

It doesn’t matter how many times they will tell you that you don’t meet the requirements.

It doesn’t matter how often will you have to submit your CV.

The perfect candidate does not exist and even employers know it, but very few accept that.

So, go ahead and find a way to make yourself known.

Show them your “why”, tell your compelling story, how you can help them grow.

Not everyone will give you this chance, but very few will. Bet on them and keep walking.

If you are persistent, you will find the company that is not looking for the perfect candidate.

Just wait for you.

Then if you get it, that job will be more challenging.

You will have to study again, to learn, to fail, but you will grow.

So always look for something new, find a job a little bit different from you, and challenge the status quo.

It doesn’t matter if you are afraid.

You will find the right way to move forward just by walking.