If you really want to prioritize your well-being, schedule it. On your work calendar.

Like many of you reading this, I know how important it is to prioritize my well-being. I know that I should work out at least 20 minutes every day. I know that I should meditate on a regular basis. I know that sleep is critical to happiness, productivity and positivity. I’ve read the science and I believe it, ardently.



The challenge for me is actually doing these things on a regular basis.



Recently, I’ve experimented with putting my personal well-being priorities on my open and viewable work calendar. I’ve scheduled 7 AM runs or Flywheel classes, 6:30 PM painting classes, or even dinners and catch-ups with friends.



I initially had some trepidation doing this. Openly showing that I’m busy with something other than work during the week might suggest to my colleagues that I’m not as dedicated to our start-up company as they are. They may not judge my priorities as important as others my age with a family to support.



But then I realized that’s exactly what I want to showcase to them. I am passionate about my job, I am hard working and I’m going to prioritize some activities outside of work that are going to make me a better person to work with.



Scheduling my well-being openly has helped me to truly prioritize the activities that make me a better employee and person, and delivered additional benefits that I didn’t anticipate:



My colleagues supported me on the things I scheduled. I would come into the office and someone would ask me if I made my run that morning or how it went. I was more committed to doing the activities because they were publically scheduled on the calendar I live by. I inspired others to take part in the well-being calendar activities. I now run with a remote coworker every Mon, Wed and Fri mornings in our respective time zones and we text each other to ensure we did it and celebrate doing it consistently.

In a world where distraction is pervasive and tempting, and our work and personal lives are increasingly converging, I’ve found that the best way to ensure I’m prioritizing me is to schedule my well-being.



So, if you really want to prioritize your well-being, schedule it. On your work calendar.

