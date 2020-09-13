If You Get To The Top, Lift Up Others – Dylon Gregory

Listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life.

“I never had nobody I had to grow up a soldier.” Dyl Jordaine aka Dylon Gregory, a name fast becoming popular in the music industry. What makes DylJordainethe most admirable personality is his notions. He believes “If you get to the top, lift up others. And build together a family of love and all run it together.” Highly motivated, he came up with his chore at such a young age, and has been no doubt elevating his task remarkably well. Holding a bachelor’s in accounting(honor roll all four years), he also does poetry, plays basketball, and does day trading.

DylJordainehails from Ontario, Canada, and is currently based in Missouri. Growing up in an apostolic church with Jamaican parents, it all framed up the strong base for music that he has today. Singing since he was 8 years old, DylJordaine started his musical journey in the church choir and was confident that he’d become a music star one day. But it has not at all been easy for him. There was a time after getting married in November 2019 that he and his wife were rendered homeless, sleeping on couches. As the world is grappled by the pandemic and with more people sitting at home and having easy access to music software it has become very difficult to survive in the music industry. This makes it a tough game for real singers.

However, the most successful music artists have developed a certain set of skills that have helped them reach their audiences better. Connecting with the listeners is the key. A song can be catchy, smooth, can be worth millions of dollars, but if there is bad communication with the listener’s feelings, everything can go down, no matter how good the lyrics are. When songs break down complicated emotions in a simple way, with clarity and impact, then it becomes priceless. Many psychologists believe that making listeners feel connected is the most important skill a music creator should master. And Dyl Jordainehas managed to master these skills and it shows in his music. He’s come a long way from his bad days and with his soulful music, he’ll rise further high and shine. As he says, “I never had nobody, I had to grow up a soldier.”

It was an amazing experience interacting with DylJordaine. His latest musical art piece called Shottah is out on all platforms and in his own words,“you gotta take a risk to go and live your best life”. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.