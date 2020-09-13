Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If You Get To The Top, Lift Up Others – Dylon Gregory

Listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life. “I never had nobody I had to grow up a soldier.” Dyl Jordaine aka Dylon Gregory, a name fast becoming popular in the music industry. What makes DylJordainethe most admirable personality is his notions. He believes “If […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life.

“I never had nobody I had to grow up a soldier.” Dyl Jordaine aka Dylon Gregory, a name fast becoming popular in the music industry. What makes DylJordainethe most admirable personality is his notions. He believes “If you get to the top, lift up others. And build together a family of love and all run it together.” Highly motivated, he came up with his chore at such a young age, and has been no doubt elevating his task remarkably well. Holding a bachelor’s in accounting(honor roll all four years), he also does poetry, plays basketball, and does day trading.

DylJordainehails from Ontario, Canada, and is currently based in Missouri. Growing up in an apostolic church with Jamaican parents, it all framed up the strong base for music that he has today. Singing since he was 8 years old, DylJordaine started his musical journey in the church choir and was confident that he’d become a music star one day. But it has not at all been easy for him. There was a time after getting married in November 2019 that he and his wife were rendered homeless, sleeping on couches. As the world is grappled by the pandemic and with more people sitting at home and having easy access to music software it has become very difficult to survive in the music industry. This makes it a tough game for real singers.

However, the most successful music artists have developed a certain set of skills that have helped them reach their audiences better. Connecting with the listeners is the key. A song can be catchy, smooth, can be worth millions of dollars, but if there is bad communication with the listener’s feelings, everything can go down, no matter how good the lyrics are. When songs break down complicated emotions in a simple way, with clarity and impact, then it becomes priceless. Many psychologists believe that making listeners feel connected is the most important skill a music creator should master. And Dyl Jordainehas managed to master these skills and it shows in his music. He’s come a long way from his bad days and with his soulful music, he’ll rise further high and shine. As he says, “I never had nobody, I had to grow up a soldier.”

It was an amazing experience interacting with DylJordaine. His latest musical art piece called Shottah is out on all platforms and in his own words,“you gotta take a risk to go and live your best life”. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

Barjunaid Penske, Author at Thrive Global

Barjunaid Penske is a professional content writer and editor, with a myriad of experience in all forms of content management, SEO, proofreading, outreach, and social media. He offers in-depth SEO analysis, custom SEO strategies, and implementation.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Failure to Launch…

by Ira Israel
Community//

EDM and Entrepreneurship: Hear from Multi-Platinum Artist, Lost Frequencies on Why it’s Important to Focus on Creativity First and Money Later

by Hoang Nguyen
Community//

“Succeeding in the end speaks for itself.” With Candice Georgiadis & Tommy Vicari

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.