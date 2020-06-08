Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If You Ever Perceive Me As Being Insensitive, Please Tell Me

Ask for honest and open feedback.

By
Vadym Pastukh/ Shutterstock
You want to treat others with respect and dignity, but all of us have blind spots. When it comes to self-awareness, we all need help to see ourselves accurately.

My message to everyone—regardless of your title, race or religion—is to be proactive. It might sound like this:

“I want to create a safe space for everyone. If I inadvertently say or do something that doesn’t land for you, please let me know. I can’t be better if I don’t know. And then we can hear each other and get to better understanding.”

It’s that simple. You can do it.

We can do it together. We can create a world in which each of us can use our voice openly and honestly. We can be true to ourselves and treat others with dignity and respect.

Photo credit: Bruce Kasanoff

Created by Molly Tschang

Molly Tschang, Coaching Senior Management Teams to Win As One

Molly Tschang helps senior management build powerful chemistry to lead together and commit to each other’s success. She equips her clients' organizations with the practical skills to Win As One...which companies often never even try to do. Molly is the creator of “Say It Skillfully™,” a video series on LinkedIn and Thrive Global, and radio show that she hosts on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel to help people say what needs to be said. She is a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches initiative and has held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. Molly provides pro bono strategic advisory services to Community Solutions (homelessness) and Three Dot Dash® (youth mentoring) and regularly practices yoga, meditation and tennis.

