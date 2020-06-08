If You Ever Perceive Me As Being Insensitive, Please Tell Me

You want to treat others with respect and dignity, but all of us have blind spots. When it comes to self-awareness, we all need help to see ourselves accurately.

My message to everyone—regardless of your title, race or religion—is to be proactive. It might sound like this:

“I want to create a safe space for everyone. If I inadvertently say or do something that doesn’t land for you, please let me know. I can’t be better if I don’t know. And then we can hear each other and get to better understanding.”

It’s that simple. You can do it.

We can do it together. We can create a world in which each of us can use our voice openly and honestly. We can be true to ourselves and treat others with dignity and respect.

Photo credit: Bruce Kasanoff

Created by Molly Tschang