Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” – Mother As usual, Mom was right. This is especially true if you are going through a divorce. You have nothing to gain and much to lose by badmouthing your spouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. It Is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” – Mother

As usual, Mom was right.

This is especially true if you are going through a divorce. You have nothing to gain and much to lose by badmouthing your spouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.

It Is A Good Time To Go Under The Radar Online

We’re all human and it’s natural to want to vent to others when we are hurt, angry or going through a difficult time. However, speaking to a loved one or a friend in person or on the phone is a much better option than airing your laundry on your Facebook page.

Social Media Do’s And Don’ts

  • DO cancel or suspend your social media accounts, if you can temporarily live without them.
  • DO keep a low profile on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media.
  • DO be cautious about posting pictures.
  • DO be judicious in your “check-ins.”
  • DO manage your privacy settings to limit what your spouse, spouse’s friends and spouse’s family members are able to access on your profile.
  • DON’T speak poorly of your spouse.
  • DON’T vent about the proceedings in your case.
  • DON’T post about a new relationship.
  • DON’T post cryptic statuses about what is going on in your life.
  • DON’T make references to partying, alcohol or drugs.
  • DON’T post about purchases you have made or your income.

Remember, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

Jay A Schwartz, Owner at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

Jay Schwartz is the owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay Schwartz also functions as an advocate as part of the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

4 People Everyone Needs in Their Support System

by Tamara Hartley
Community//

Why You Need a Personal Social Media Policy

by Angela Connor
Community//

Control the Scroll

by Dominique Hicks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.