“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” – Mother
As usual, Mom was right.
This is especially true if you are going through a divorce. You have nothing to gain and much to lose by badmouthing your spouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.
It Is A Good Time To Go Under The Radar Online
We’re all human and it’s natural to want to vent to others when we are hurt, angry or going through a difficult time. However, speaking to a loved one or a friend in person or on the phone is a much better option than airing your laundry on your Facebook page.
Social Media Do’s And Don’ts
- DO cancel or suspend your social media accounts, if you can temporarily live without them.
- DO keep a low profile on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media.
- DO be cautious about posting pictures.
- DO be judicious in your “check-ins.”
- DO manage your privacy settings to limit what your spouse, spouse’s friends and spouse’s family members are able to access on your profile.
- DON’T speak poorly of your spouse.
- DON’T vent about the proceedings in your case.
- DON’T post about a new relationship.
- DON’T post cryptic statuses about what is going on in your life.
- DON’T make references to partying, alcohol or drugs.
- DON’T post about purchases you have made or your income.
Remember, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.