“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” – Mother

As usual, Mom was right.

This is especially true if you are going through a divorce. You have nothing to gain and much to lose by badmouthing your spouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.

It Is A Good Time To Go Under The Radar Online

We’re all human and it’s natural to want to vent to others when we are hurt, angry or going through a difficult time. However, speaking to a loved one or a friend in person or on the phone is a much better option than airing your laundry on your Facebook page.

Social Media Do’s And Don’ts

DO cancel or suspend your social media accounts, if you can temporarily live without them.

DO keep a low profile on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media.

DO be cautious about posting pictures.

DO be judicious in your “check-ins.”

DO manage your privacy settings to limit what your spouse, spouse’s friends and spouse’s family members are able to access on your profile.

DON’T speak poorly of your spouse.

DON’T vent about the proceedings in your case.

DON’T post about a new relationship.

DON’T post cryptic statuses about what is going on in your life.

DON’T make references to partying, alcohol or drugs.

DON’T post about purchases you have made or your income.

Remember, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.