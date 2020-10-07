Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If you can’t go out, go within

From time immemorial we have lived in tribes. That’s how we’ve evolved. That’s who we are! We are now at a juncture in life where a social being is asked to stay indoors. How did we arrive at this kind of a situation is a totally different discussion altogether. And yet, we are here. And it is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

From time immemorial we have lived in tribes.

That’s how we’ve evolved.

That’s who we are!

We are now at a juncture in life where a social being is asked to stay indoors. How did we arrive at this kind of a situation is a totally different discussion altogether. And yet, we are here. And it is a testing time for many.

Come, let us take this opportunity to delve deeper into ourselves. It could be dark. It could be broken. It could be painful or clueless. And yet, remember that it is the only place where you can find yourself. Your true self.

Find solacepeace and love through acceptanceforgiveness and gratitude.

It’s a long journey and let us feel grateful & blessed to have gotten this time to travel within 

Bhavana BP, NLP Practitioner & Coach at www.letmelisten.in

I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Kristine Peter - Healthy On The Go
Community//

When It’s Time To Let It Go

by Kristine Peter
Community//

Self-Improvement or Self-Sabotage?

by Rene Gopaul
//

Don’t Punish Yourself When You Make Mistakes. Notice What You’ve Chosen And Simply Choose Again

by Tony Fahkry

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.