If you can’t go out, go within

From time immemorial we have lived in tribes.

That’s how we’ve evolved.

That’s who we are!

We are now at a juncture in life where a social being is asked to stay indoors. How did we arrive at this kind of a situation is a totally different discussion altogether. And yet, we are here. And it is a testing time for many.

Come, let us take this opportunity to delve deeper into ourselves. It could be dark. It could be broken. It could be painful or clueless. And yet, remember that it is the only place where you can find yourself. Your true self.

Find solace, peace and love through acceptance, forgiveness and gratitude.

It’s a long journey and let us feel grateful & blessed to have gotten this time to travel within