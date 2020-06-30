If You Can Believe It, You Can Achieve It – Mohit Gupta

A few days ago, I came across Napoleon Hill’s quote, “What the mind of man can conceive and believe, the mind of man can achieve.” The problem is that most of us lack belief. And when I talk about belief, I talk about it from a practical point of view. Some of the goals might be easier and faster to achieve than others, and some might need, time, perseverance and patience to achieve says Mohit Gupta.

Mohit says I’m not talking about hope or faith. I don’t believe that you can “hope” for the best, sit back and wait until good things happen to you. The people, who invented the smartphone, the television, cars and airplanes, conceived those inventions in their minds, believed they could create them, and had a strong desire to turn their ideas into reality. Always remember that what the mind can conceive and believe it can achieve. Repeat this thought when you are discouraged, and when you are about to quit and give up, and remember this whenever you have a dream you wish to achieve.

Hope is not a strategy for life. I prefer to look at facts and make conclusions like a pragmatist. I believe that a great number of people have read this quote, liked it, and were inspired by it. However, how many really thought about it, acted according to it, and achieved what they conceived in their mind? Have you ever considered that you decide what you believe? Not your friends, colleagues, family, or even the media.You observe things, and then decide what you believe. That’s why belief creates facts.

A pragmatist always keeps it real.

You will never become a respectable leader without putting in the work .

. Your life will never change unless you take action.

If you can think about a certain goal, and if you believe you can achieve it, you will most probably achieve it, provided you add another ingredient to the equation, and that ingredient is strong desire. You can achieve anything, if you believe you can achieve it, and do not let thoughts to the contrary to enter your mind. Unfortunately, most people let negative thoughts and lack of belief have the upper hand.

Without a strong desire, no one strives to achieve anything. You may daydream about owning a new car or a new house, traveling abroad, or becoming rich, but none would come true, unless you have a strong desire to succeed. It is not enough just to want to be successful, happy or rich. You need to know exactly what you want, you should strongly believe that you can achieve it, you should have a strong desire, and you should do something to start the first step and then persevere until you attain what you set your mind to gain.

What’s true

My happiness and peace of mind do not come from my external circumstances. I don’t ‘need’ my projects to work out in a particular way in order to be ‘happy’ or to feel ‘successful’.

‘Success’ is simply a construct of my imagination. Nothing more, nothing less. Sure, it looks pretty solid because a lot of people happen to have constructed it the same way, but that doesn’t make it true.

What’s not true

If I believe it, I can achieve it.

I don’t believe this is true at all. I believe that I am capable of way more than I can imagine and I believe I don’t control the results of my efforts.

A strong desire pushes you forward, and gives you the motivation, energy and persistence to act, do things and succeed.

Every day, we use gadgets and instruments that were conceived in the minds of their inventors, who believed they could create them. Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy. I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars

Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For indeed that’s all who ever have.