Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If you are an adult ballet dancer you also decided to be a rebel.⁠⁠

Submit a form.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Ramona Schmid, Ballet Mentor at LET'S PLAY BALLET

    Ramona Schmid is the founder of LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    LET'S PLAY BALLET offers adult ballet dancers - weekly classes and intense mentoring programs.

    Ramona Schmid is a ballet late starter herself - and over the last 10 years she combined dance pedagogy, neurocognitive imagination, dance science/medicine, body-mind connection and mindfulness into her method LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    She works internationally with amateur & professional dancers and artists.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined” With Christine Shevchenko and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Riggs Eckelberry
    Community//

    I’m a male CEO and people make fun of my workout, but here’s why I refuse to give it up

    by Riggs Eckelberry
    Community//

    “Speak up.” With Candice Georgiadis & Elizabeth Yntema

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.