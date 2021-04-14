Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If you are an adult ballet dancer you also decided to be a rebel.⁠⁠

You decided not to give a f*** that you should have started with ballet at an early age.⁠

Because you don’t believe that this is the final truth, the whole story.⁠⁠ It’s not part of your reality anymore.⁠⁠⁠ But also a rebel needs guidance – because you are amazingly curious and ambitious and you seek for answers – for more answers and more knowledge.⁠⁠ That’s not an easy task especially because there are loads of advice and approaches out there.⁠⁠⁠ And here is my truth:⁠⁠ The answer where to look is:⁠ 𝘪𝘯 𝘠𝘖𝘜!⁠⁠

Because it’s all about

your ballet body,

your ballet mind,

your ballet journey.

The very first step is to learn to deeply connect & trust in yourself. Learn to know your body, be aware about your thoughts, be familiar how you learn the best, take a stand for your ballet goals.

This will help you to gain a crystal clear feeling, of what helps you to improve and what is not meant for you. (bye bye feeling overwhelmed or stuck)⁠⁠ And then it’s easy and obvious for you to find out what you need to do next and where to look for it. ⁠⁠⁠If you read this, it may makes totally sense to you -⁠ and

Yes, that’s how it should be.

    Ramona Schmid, Ballet mentor for adult dancers at LET'S PLAY BALLET

    Ramona Schmid is the founder of LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    LET'S PLAY BALLET offers adult ballet dancers - weekly classes and intense mentoring programs.

    Ramona Schmid is a ballet late starter herself - and over the last 10 years she combined dance pedagogy, neurocognitive imagination, dance science/medicine, body-mind connection and mindfulness into her method LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    She works internationally with amateur & professional dancers and artists.

     

