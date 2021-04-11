Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If The Earth Could Speak

Our Role in What Happens Next

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Consider what you might hear in these troubled times if the Earth could speak your language. No doubt, she would have a lot to say – and to ask of us. Indeed the Earth continuously communicates to us – through the weather, other species, the food supply, and climate change. Continue reading to know why it’s vital that we listen to her and heed her sage wisdom.
Background
As I wrote about in my 2020 Predictions, climate change is the existential crisis of our time. Our first Earth Day was in April 1970. Humanity has made some progress on climate, but now in 2021 this pivotal issue needs to become a top-priority on the radar of all of us – sirens going off loudly.
The Earth herself indeed is speaking to us. We need to learn her language so we can do our part as caretakers of the planet. When I became still and meditated on what she wants us to know, I heard what I’m sharing with you here today.

If The Earth Could Speak – She Would Say

  • We are an intrinsic part of the Earth.
  • The Earth cannot change into a more sustainable and habitable home without us.
  • There is nothing that separates us from other beings.
  • There is nothing that separates us from the Earth.
  • We and all other species on the planet are involved in a purposeful integrated dance of evolutionary change.
  • Actions, feelings, and even thoughts we have MATTER to the Earth.
  • There is a consequence of every action and inaction we humans facilitate, consciously or unconsciously.
  • Most people personally love and care about the Earth in whatever ways they are learning to do.
  • The key issue for the Earth is the need for us to greatly expand our ability to love and care for each other as human beings – also applying expanded ability to love and care for other forms of life and the ecosystems of the Earth.

Our Role In What Happens Next

  • Contemplate what the Earth is communicating to us.
  • Invite a knowing of how it applies to us in very practical ways.
  • Actively engage with our higher wisdom, striving to be more conscious to this larger picture of our role on the planet and with each other.
  • Take small steps daily to apply love – to ourselves, to others, and to the planet with its ecosystems and other forms of life.
  • Remember that as souls we are here purposefully in these moments, and we can make a big difference in what happens next.

I look forward to your feedback on this article and knowing how I can serve you in an expanded way in 2021. Feel free to contact me at my website.

    Selacia, Writer & Guide for Awakened Souls at Communication for Transformation

    Selacia is a globally known writer, DNA intuitive healer, spiritual teacher, and the creator of The Divine Changemakers. She is author of Earth’s Pivotal Years, a spiritually grounded guide to living in these times of great change. A former foreign correspondent with The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Selacia has decades of experience writing about world politics and social change, healing and consciousness, and spiritual transformation. A regular contributor to publications including Huffington Post and Thrive Global, she’s a key influencer in these times of unprecedented change.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Make No Mistake. Change is Coming Whether We Like It or Not.

    by Sarah Thayer
    Community//

    My Climate Reality Stories as An Environmentalist and Creative Artist.

    by Angie Abreu Olivo
    Community//

    Lindsey Coffey: “We must also provide opportunities”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.