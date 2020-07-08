Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If Not Now… When???

Are you stuck living in 'Someday Isle'?

By

The Dalai Lama was asked, “What surprises you most about humanity?”This was his response…

“Man surprised me most about humanity. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

I have often heard it said that one of life’s greatest tragedies is when someone dies at a young age. I believe an even greater tragedy would be to live to one hundred, without ever having really lived.

Someday Isle is well known to most people. It is a place that we dream of and talk about, but we never seem to arrive. Someday Isle is all of those things we wanted to do in our lives; all those places we wanted to visit; all those things we wanted to have. But we put them off because of “Someday I’ll”. Someday I’ll try whitewater rafting… Someday I’ll finish school… Someday I’ll move out of this neighborhood… Someday I’ll have a family… Someday I’ll be somebody.

Think about it. What have you been putting off doing that you have always wanted to do, to have, to be? Ask yourself, what is keeping you from doing these things?

Do you have limiting beliefs or fears? Are these limiting beliefs or fears real, or are they just excuses?

What if you didn’t have any excuses?

What would you do?

I am very aware of terminally ill cancer patients that have formed “Adventure Clubs”. These patients have been told they are going to die, some in a few months, others in several months, and a lucky few within the next few years.

These patients started adventure clubs to seek out and do everything they were afraid to do when they were “well”.

They went white water rafting, sky diving, rode roller coasters, and ate spicy foods they never tried before. They visited places they always wanted to see, but never made time for.

They simply made the best out of every day they had left, without fear or limiting beliefs.

They would tell their loved ones they loved them, every day. They didn’t hold back!

I want to share a secret with you…

You already know this, but chances are you may have lost sight of it. Nobody is promised tomorrow. We are all going to die one day.

You don’t need to have a terminal illness to decide you want to live each and every day to the fullest.

YOU have that choice today. You always have!

Action Steps…

  • When you wake up each morning, TGIT (Thank GOD It’s Today).
  • Make a list of the things you have always wanted to do or try.
  • Make a plan to start to do them immediately.
  • Start your own club of people who want to live, not just exist, and do some of those activities together.
  • Tell your loved ones that you love them, every chance you get, and make the chances happen.
  • Celebrate life!
  • Carpe Diem (seize the day)

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

