If It Tastes Sweet…

What do sugar or sweeteners do once they are in our body?

It means it’s sugar.

Sugar means something different for every one of our organs. They are each affected differently, depending on the job of the organ. The pancreas, for one, will be affected directly, every time you consume sugar or sweeteners.

Let’s talk about the pancreas since it is the organ in charge of monitoring your sugar levels. Every time we consume anything that is sweet, (containing natural sugar or sweeteners), such as honey, maple syrup, brown rice, syrup, agave and even fruit or

artificial sweeteners as well such as aspartame, xylitol, mannitol,

our pancreas goes to work to screen for sugar in our blood. Every time we eat something that tastes sweet, our pancreas does two things, it will release insulin and fat.

It will react based on the amount of sugar it finds. If we have more sugar in our blood, the pancreas will release increased insulin and fat. We are talking about the insulin and fat that makes healthy people become pre-diabetic and diabetic.

Processed food is what has turned diabetes and obesity into a pandemic in our society. Artificial sweeteners are in every processed food, junk food and soft drink. These high concentrations exist even in every zero calorie drinks and low calorie foods. The most popular is aspartame. Aspartame, which is forbidden in Europe for causing cancer and Alzheimer’s, is still openly used by fast food chains, soft drinks companies, and processed food factories in the United States. What the big corporations that manufacture zero calorie drinks don’t tell you is that your pancreas will still release fat and insulin and that will become body fat which will turn you into an ill person. Obesity, pre-diabetes, and type 2 diabetes are strictly related to your intake of sweets, changing your life forever.

Please think about this before you eat a second piece of candy.