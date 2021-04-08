Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If It Takes You This Long to Fall Asleep, Something’s Not Right

Mean sleep latency (time to fall asleep) of less than 5 minutes is considered pathological and is associated with severe sleepiness and disorders such as narcolepsy. People with severe sleepiness either don’t get enough rest due to poor sleep habits or have a disorder like sleep apnea that prevent them from getting restful deep sleep. It should take under 45 minutes to fall asleep. If it takes longer, you may be struggling with insomnia.  Some causes  for this include anxiety, depression, circadian rhythm issues, and adhd. Treatments for insomnia include low dose melatonin 1.5 hours before bed, good sleep hygiene, and cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia. Other signs associated with insomnia include somatic pain during the day, low energy, apathy and motivation, poor focus, and anxiety about sleep itself.
If needed, medications can be provided to help fall asleep as needed.

    Dr. Sonia Parikh

