If it ain’t Baroque

I am hopelessly in love with a memory. An echo from another time, another place. -Michel Foucault

One of the exercises in my Entrepreneurial Master’s Program at MIT was to select one thing for the whole year to focus on that would make a huge difference in your life.

I chose meditation which took me four years to make that one thing happen.

This year, the one thing I want to focus on is to improve my memory.

I’m currently taking a Science of Life & Breath Meditation course and for the past five weeks, the teacher (an older gentlemen in his sixties) has asked us to memorize pages and pages of lessons.

Impossible! Well, that’s what I thought to myself.

I’ve always thought that my memory was and will always be sub-par.

I think he overheard my self-talk and smy teacher said “If I can do it. . . YOU can do it.”

So in the pursuit of learning, I read Jim Kwik’s book Limitless and realized that just like meditation, greatly improving your memory can be achieved with deliberate practice.

Here are six tactics that I learned to improve memory:

1. Link the items you want to remember. Create a story around the items you want to remember. In Limitless, Jim shows us how to memorize the first 10 items in the periodic table (forward and backward!) WOW

2. Place the items you want to remember in a familiar environment. Read Memory Palace

3. Listen to Baroque music. I’ve downloaded Spotify playlists and have begun listening to it daily while I’m actively memorizing content.

4. Evoke your sense of smell. Put peppermint or rosemary oil on your wrists. Smell evokes memories!

5. Eat a brain-healthy diet including:

  1. Avocado
  2. Blueberries
  3. Broccoli
  4. Coconut oil
  5. Eggs
  6. Green leafy vegetables
  7. Salmon
  8. Turmeric
  9. Walnuts
  10. Dark Chocolate

Tip: Order farm fresh Farmers Market

6. Drink plenty of water! Your brain and body are about 75% water Several studies show that well-hydrated people score better on brainpower tests.

Here’s a link to Jim Kwik’s Limitless Food Recipes which includes an amazing easy brain smoothie!

Do have a good memory? How do you keep your brain fit?

Have a great week!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

