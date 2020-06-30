“If I could start a movement, honestly it would be a kindness movement; Kindness to ourselves, followed by kindness to others” with Ben Ari & Jaki Lauper

If I could start a movement, honestly it would be a kindness movement. Kindness to ourselves, followed by kindness to others. Often our own self-talk is so terrible, we wouldn’t say these things to anyone else! Then by treating ourselves with kindness and self-love, it would in turn help create kindness towards everyone else we meet or interact with because we are in a better headspace.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaki Lauper.

Jaki Lauper also known as Jaki Valensi-Lauper is an American actress who started her career in her teens in an ABC after school special “Just Tipsy, Honey’. She went on to do TV shows like “Family Medical Center” and “Pajama Party” as well as numerous film and theatre credits. Jaki is a mom of three kids, a TV host, and a Radio anchor heard on several Los Angeles stations.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Wow, great question but long story short, I wanted to be an actress since I was very young. I always wanted to create and live in different worlds so as soon as I got into my late teens I started actively pursuing it, and then many years later, after becoming a mom, and during a stint on the east coast — I got into radio with the help of supportive amazing folks!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Well, the funniest was not requesting more info in an audition. When I was young and at a commercial audition I was told to play a waitress and drop the plates, which I did. I immediately realized my mistake when I was surrounded by broken plates and a director asking me what happened?! I then found out that “dropping the plates” was a server term for putting plates down, LOL! Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? To speak up, ask questions if I don’t understand something!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I started my career acting in an ABC Afterschool Special, which was an amazing experience! Currently, I’m working in radio for iheart media reporting on traffic and news for the Los Angeles area while still pursuing acting projects, last year completed 3 short films.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I think a star-struck moment was interviewing rockstar Steve Augeri from Journey. He was wonderful and fun, but I remember feeling so starstruck that I came off as rather spacey lol! I don’t even get starstruck usually! Another story was meeting sports legend Jim Leyritz, who was an amazing and very kind person. His strength in overcoming hardship and mistakes in his life inspired me greatly!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think honestly listening to your self. Don’t ignore the signs or emotions your feeling because you know when it’s time to give your body and mind a rest, and step back and take a break. I think those break times, whether short or long, benefit us greatly and gives us back the creativity, determination, and excitement in our careers to keep going and thrive. I think that’s needed more than ever in these difficult times.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices, or treatments that you do to help your body, mind, or heart to thrive?

For me, it was often tough to practice self-care regularly. I would start and stop, and only recently realized I need to keep it in my life as a regular routine or I burn out, feel stressed, and short-tempered. I started yoga in my 20’s and love it, so that helps me a lot. Having a busy life with 3 kids, it’s often hard to keep regular hour-long practices, so instead, I do mini-yoga workouts and stretches daily, with a daily short visualization or mediation. Often I can’t quiet my mind enough to meditate daily but I usually can always do a 5 min. visualization, which help me a lot! Also keeping up a daily walk clears my mind and helps my body.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Honestly, don’t get sidetracked, stick to achieving your dreams, believe you are worthy, believe in yourself, and lastly don’t take it all so seriously, relax and have fun! I got sidetracked in my early 20’s when things were really happening for me, mostly because deep inside I didn’t feel like I was worthy of success. It has been a long road coming back!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You are never too young or too old to achieve your dream. I think after leaving acting and moving into radio, and then realizing I missed acting too much and wanted to go back, there was some hesitation on if I could do it. I’m older now and that worried me, but I read a lot of stories of folks who came into it late or left and came back, which inspired me to drop the fear and go for it ,and really there is no age limit. You can succeed and achieve your dreams at any age!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a few, Sharon Sebastian a mentor that helped me early in my acting career was amazing and later introduced me to my then agent who opened huge doors for me and changed my career at the time, and then later my first radio boss, who took a chance on an unknown talent with no radio experience and helped launch my radio career!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Awww how very kind of you, thank you for your kind words. If I could start a movement, honestly it would be a kindness movement. Kindness to ourselves, followed by kindness to others. Often our own self-talk is so terrible, we wouldn’t say these things to anyone else! Then by treating ourselves with kindness and self-love, it would in turn help create kindness towards everyone else we meet or interact with because we are in a better headspace.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Ahh nice! Hmmm, so many cool and interesting people for sure I’d love to have a meal with but narrowing it down — I’d say Angelina Jolie — love her talent and all she does in helping out so many different charities as well as Meryl Streep for her incredible talent and philanthropy work.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on Twitter at @JakisBuzz or Instagram @JakiLauper

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!