Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

If I Could Just Get Them to Change, Then Things Would be OK

Can we learn to accept, appreciate, and manage differences in people?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I have a number of personal coaching clients and one theme has surfaced many times. Come to think of it, it is also prevalent in the lives of friends and relatives.

A busy attorney is scaling new professional heights, but his son is investigating controlled substances and has had several brushes with the law. He knows that if he could get his son to change life would be perfect.

An entrepreneur is grappling a key-employee issue. The guy is brilliant and gets the job done. But he is also brusque and alienates everyone. Including, unfortunately, clients. If only he could get him to change…

A senior executive works long hours. When he gets home, he just wants to put his feet up and relax and watch some junk on the idiot box. He was a dutiful father and chauffeured children to various activities when young. But now that they have left the house he feels entitled to his ‘relax’ time. But his wife wants to go out for dinner every day and with persons he finds intolerable. If only he could get her to change…

An extremely house-proud woman has a beautiful, almost perfectly trained dog. But he insists on latching on to the trousers of male visitors and his sharp teeth have left many holes. If only she could get the dog to modify his behavior…

We are all stuck in the same rut.

We are all trying to fix someone – children, spouses, parents, siblings, relatives, colleagues, bosses, vendors, subordinates and even pets.

Think about how you have made your wellbeing hostage to the behavior of others. They do something and you punish yourself by becoming miserable.

They are who they are.

You can try to change them, but success is not guaranteed, and failure is likely.

Accept this gracefully. You also are who you are.

Try to make changes in yourself and remember that the hunchback is oblivious to his own crook as he notes those of others.

Does this mean that you do not try to induce positive change – or what you consider to be positive change – in others?

Of course not. It simply means that when you fail, and this will happen often, you do not let it affect your equanimity.

People are different for a reason. Learn to accept and celebrate that difference.

For more information go to: https: theraoinstitute.com

You can reach Dr. Rao directly here: [email protected]

Srikumar Rao, Founder at The Rao Institute

Dr Srikumar Rao has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and executives worldwide achieve a quantum breakthrough in their personal and professional lives. The powerful concepts he shares propel them into entirely new orbits of success and accomplishment. There is work, but no sense of effort. Most important there is also joy – sheer unadulterated laughter and genuine happiness.

His innovative course – Creativity and Personal Mastery – was among the highest-rated and most popular at many of the world’s top business schools. He is a TED speaker, elite trainer and author of the business best-sellers Are YOU Ready to Succeed and Happiness at Work.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Determination and Hard Work Influenced This Entrepreneur to Improve The Lives of Hundreds of People

by Sofia Vargas
Community//

Ken Jewell: “Would you rather be happy or right?”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Best-Selling Author & Founder Jonathan Bailor: “It’s about quality… not quantity; You are high-quality and therefore deserve higher-quality nutrition, self-talk, sleep, sex, relationships, and health.

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.