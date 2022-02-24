If I Could Coach My 30-ish Self:

Are you between 35 and 45 (ish)?

If so, I have some good news and some bad. The good first.

You are strong, healthy, beautiful, sexy, energetic, hopeful, and seemingly unstoppable.

Now for the bad news.

You are (secretly) confused, doubtful, moody, anxious, shameful, exhausted, and alone.

I know this to be true for three distinct reasons:

There is strong data showing that our happiness dips to an all-time low during this particular decade of our lives, especially for women. I have deep experience coaching clients in this age group and am intimately familiar with their challenges, goals, and dreams. I’ve been there and I know for sure that it’s a party on the outside and a shit-show on the inside.

Now, this is not the case for every woman in this age group, but if the rest of this speaks to your heart, soul, and mind, keep reading.

On April 1, 2022, I am launching a three-month Coaching Accelerator for six handpicked women. My groups are intimate, powerful, and life changing. We play full-out and get messy inside the group so we can gain more clarity and shine when we step outside and into our “lives.”

If I could go back 20 years in time and coach, really coach, my 30-ish self, she would:

Realize — in her bones, and not just in the Instagram-filled areas of her brain — that she is far more powerful than she realizes.

Learn how to get off the hamster wheel and create a deeply intentional life.

Learn that life is long and short at the same time and how to honor both of those truths in her every day, week, and month.

Stop people-pleasing and start powerfully serving herself and those she cares for.

Learn how to speak her truth with ease and calm.

Learn how to be a Fierce rather than a Selfless Giver.

Learn how to slow down her thinking in order to speed up her achievements.

Learn to treat her body, mind, and soul like she is an Olympic athlete and save herself from so much physical and psychological pain in her later years.

Know that she doesn’t need to walk a mile on her knees to earn anything. Respect, love, money, and ease are her birthright and only she is getting in the way of claiming all of it.

Not pass some of her deepest fears and worries to her children, especially daughters.

Read life-changing books for transformation and not just information.

Learn to invest in herself without feeling doubt, shame, and guilt.

Learn how to communicate, negotiate, and lead more effectively.

Know that the grass is not greener on the other side, and wherever she finds herself, she alone is the gardener.

Learn that time management is pain management.

Stop the endless and futile search for Life Balance and instead learn Life Integration.

Become more light-hearted and relaxed.

Learn to play the game of being a corporate citizen skillfully and not as a daily sufferfest.

Realize how beautiful she is.

Gain the courage to launch her own business (again).

