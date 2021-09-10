Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If Borat Were Seeking Enlightenment He Would Be “Clairevoyant”

“Clairevoyant” is the funniest film of the year!

In the run-and-gun film tradition of Richard Linklater, Mike Leigh, Hal Hartley and John Cassavettes, quadruple-threat Micaela Wittman and her partner Arthur De Larroche have produced a scathingly brilliant first feature.

Skewering the Spiritual Industrial Complex, “Clairevoyant” follows gullible, narcissistic and misguided trustifarean Claire Rivers on her path to become enlightened.

Throughout the film Claire encounters a rogues’ gallery of transcendental scam artists: there’s psychic medium “Dew” whose pendulum Claire sways in her favor to create her perfect destiny; there’s new age guru “Bliss” and her fictional transformational retreat to whom Claire falls prey; and there’s Claire’s lovingly skeptical mother to whom Claire futilely attempts to prove her enlightenment.

Clairevoyant” is a fresh take on the mockumentary genre that I would refer to as “The Spinal Tap of Yoga.” I was extremely impressed by the fact that Micaela Wittman wrote, co-directed, edited and starred in this genius first feature.

Don’t miss “Clairevoyant”!

    Ira Israel, Psychotherapist, Career Counselor, Authentic Relationship Coach, NLP Master Practitioner

    Psychotherapist Ira Israel is the author of “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re and Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening,” which is endorsed by Sting, Reverend Michael Beckwith, Marianne Williamson, Jack Kornfield, Shauna Shapiro, Warren Farrell, Katherine Woodward Thomas, Jai Uttal, Joanne Cacciatore, Lorin Roche, Fred Luskin and many many others. Ira teaches "Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Mindfulness and Yoga" workshops at Esalen and Kripalu and has written over 300 articles on psychology, philosophy, Buddhism, yoga, film, art, music & literature for The Huffington Post, Good Men Project, Mind Body Green, Thrive Global, Medium and many other websites.  Ira is also the producer, writer and actor of the best-selling DVD series "A Beginner's Guide to Happiness," "A Beginner's Guide to Mindfulness Meditation," "Mindfulness for Depression," "Mindfulness for Anxiety," and "Yoga for Depression and Anxiety.”  He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has graduate degrees in Psychology, Philosophy, and Religious Studies. For more information please visit www.IraIsrael.com

