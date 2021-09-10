If Borat Were Seeking Enlightenment He Would Be “Clairevoyant”

In the run-and-gun film tradition of Richard Linklater, Mike Leigh, Hal Hartley and John Cassavettes, quadruple-threat Micaela Wittman and her partner Arthur De Larroche have produced a scathingly brilliant first feature.

Skewering the Spiritual Industrial Complex, “Clairevoyant” follows gullible, narcissistic and misguided trustifarean Claire Rivers on her path to become enlightened.

Throughout the film Claire encounters a rogues’ gallery of transcendental scam artists: there’s psychic medium “Dew” whose pendulum Claire sways in her favor to create her perfect destiny; there’s new age guru “Bliss” and her fictional transformational retreat to whom Claire falls prey; and there’s Claire’s lovingly skeptical mother to whom Claire futilely attempts to prove her enlightenment.

“Clairevoyant” is a fresh take on the mockumentary genre that I would refer to as “The Spinal Tap of Yoga.” I was extremely impressed by the fact that Micaela Wittman wrote, co-directed, edited and starred in this genius first feature.

Don’t miss “Clairevoyant”!