If a window of opportunity appears, don’t pull down the shade – Yulia Foxx

Opportunity. We all love that word. It is a word that inspires hope, as well as something we can wish upon to make our lives better. It is a single event that will smash into us, enlighten us, and take us away on its fluffy-feathered wings where we will live happily ever after. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most of us.

Learn about the journey of Yulia Foxx as she speaks with us about her journey, Yulia Foxx recalls that while she was growing up, she rarely had anyone to support her dream of becoming a model. She began learning the ins and outs of the modelling world and later moved to Miami for a short period of time in search of greater opportunities.

I’ve had a lot of good opportunities in my life. Like most people, I’ve taken some and missed some. But being able to take advantage of as many opportunities as possible is important. Sometimes just one opportunity can mean the difference between an extraordinary life and a mediocre one she said.

She says real opportunities are like the salespeople that knock on our door or call us while we eat dinner at night. We don’t want to open the door because we are irritated, we think we know how it is going to pan out, or we are too scared to say ‘no’ when they ask us a question.

Real opportunities are the ones that we don’t immediately see. They come by at the most unexpected, mostly inopportune, times. We are so obsessed with other distractions or our own opinions that we normally miss the majority of opportunity that falls across our path. Failures are part of life. If you don’t fail, you don’t learn. If you don’t learn you will never change. And if you don’t change you will never develop yourself further.

Having a passion for learning new things, Yulia Foxx enjoys teaching herself new things in her free time.

