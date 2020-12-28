Ido Levanon of Dragontail Systems: “Dragontail is a pioneer company basing its flagship products on AI (artificial intelligence) in the restaurant delivery industry”

Dragontail is a pioneer company basing its flagship products on AI (artificial intelligence) in the restaurant delivery industry. We are focusing on reinventing the whole customer experience from the order moment until he gets the food. Part of the traditional way operating the kitchen and deliveries is by FIFO (first-in first-out), where there is no control over productivity, delivery optimization, and hot & fresh food. We are using the latest technology to change and improve the food delivery world. Another technology we are focusing on is a smart camera that can analyze the food quality and the kitchen environment.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ido Levanon, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragontail Systems, a software company that optimizes the entire restaurant order and delivery process for global brands like Dominos and Pizza Hut. He has more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record in the successful management and turnaround of various international companies. Prior, Ido was CEO and a seed investor in several technology start-ups and a Financial Planning Manager for Fujitsu USA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved mathematics and using math to solve larger issues as an entrepreneur. When I noticed the opportunity to change the way kitchens operate to ensure hot and fresh food every time — for pick up, delivery and beyond — I knew there was a way to use math to solve many of the logistical issues that arise, from the moment an order is made to when it reaches the consumer. To-date, no other company has been able to fully optimize entire restaurant operation. From the order that food should be fired to how far a delivery is from the restaurant, there are so many factors that need to be optimized. Plus, each restaurant brings its own set of unique challenges. It has been a challenging but fun puzzle to solve.

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Dragontail is a pioneer company basing its flagship products on AI (artificial intelligence) in the restaurant delivery industry. We are focusing on reinventing the whole customer experience from the order moment until he gets the food. Part of the traditional way operating the kitchen and deliveries is by FIFO (first-in first-out), where there is no control over productivity, delivery optimization, and hot & fresh food. We are using the latest technology to change and improve the food delivery world. Another technology we are focusing on is a smart camera that can analyze the food quality and the kitchen environment.

How do you think this might change the world?

The restaurant world experienced a massive impact because of COVID-19. The demand for ordering food increased dramatically because of the restaurant’s limitations, safety, and social distancing. People who never ordered from restaurants before changed their habits and the awareness of cleanliness and safety increased. In addition, people who order food expect to keep their natural experience with hot & fresh food just like they were sitting inside a restaurant. All industries have to make huge adjustments these days, especially restaurants when it comes to sanitation and health. Our technology can help solve these issues especially during COVID-19 times and improving customers’ experience.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I think people’s minds and approach to daily services are changing. Customers are starting to expect that services are more personalized, and they don’t want to think they are one out of many.

When a customer is making an order, the old flow cannot take place anymore. Computers and particularly AI are more effective and faster than any human when it comes to making multiple decisions in a very short time. This is all great and the potential drawbacks are minimal. Although there is always a fear that the customer won’t get or feel the personal service because of AI, in reality, the more effective ordering process with less mistakes results in a better customer experience.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Like many others, I have seen and experienced the challenges associated with food delivery firsthand, and knew there had to be a better way, both for restaurants’ bottom lines and the service patrons receive. If AI could breed new efficiencies for other industries, or a part of restaurant operations, why couldn’t the whole thing be optimized with this technology? I connected with some peers from within the restaurant industry as well as the tech sector and they shared the same thoughts and sentiments. From there, we started developing Dragontail Systems, and the rest is history!

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

Because of COVID-19, restaurants are starting to see the power of deliveries. On the other end, customers expect much more these days when ordering food, especially when it comes to fast delivery, hot and fresh food and knowing that the whole process was executed using the latest safety guidelines, including “no-contact delivery” and appropriate use of masks and gloves. Naturally, the demand for our technology worldwide is growing and the satisfaction of both restaurants and their customers is increasing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The way I see it, I am fortunate to have one job and free time to devote to hobbies that I love. My love of mathematics has brought plenty of good to my life, and I’m glad to be able to also use it to benefit others. I have experience teaching math at the local school, and have started teaching lessons to kids and young adults who come from challenging family situations. It’s very rewarding experience, hopefully for them, but for sure for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Failure is the key to success” has always been one of my favorite business quotes. Everyone who is successful has had to learn lessons the hard way, through failure. As an entrepreneur, I have learned that oftentimes, just one failure isn’t enough, and you have to fail multiple times before you can be successful. The key is not giving up and knowing that success is on the other side.

