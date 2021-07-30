Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Idle Waters Standing By: Bob Rafkin

The Stillness Of Water, As It Moves Idly, By! A Look At The Late BOB RAFKIN, and His Performance Of, "Lazy Waters!"

Water is always moving-even when it is standing, still! That’s the irony of it, isn’t? Whenever people want to get still, they always go to the water. No matter the chaos, and vivacity within the Big City, water has the power to quiet our hearts and minds. Should we need to gain clarity within our lives, water keeps us, still. We are centered and granted the foundation, which is needed. That’s the gist of it.

Water is only “lazy,” if we see them to be that way. Otherwise, they are forever moving. During the course of our childhood intimacies, we happen to experience what it means to navigate into the adventures of water. Through such, we are able to understand its wisdom; lessons learned and teachings, at hand. It’s a pity, quiet honestly! If only we carried these teachings with us, through the course of adulthood. If only we respected childlike vibes, and how they are able to lead us into the adult world! Life would be much more thrilling! Life would nurture us into a way of movement, never known, before.

Flowing rivers are quite healing. After all, they serve as the template for how we should move through life’s challenges and landscapes. Whether we are aware of them, or not. People have the majesty and serenity of graciously moving through life, in the way of water. That’s simply how it is.

Life is simple. Life is sweet! Well, that’s how its supposed to be. Like the flowing of water, we can locate the proper tools needed, for consistent serenity. Oh, how serene life can truly be! Having seen that, we are enticed into that wellness of water. By the river, through the sea, for every day, we can be free! Align with the wellness of water; moving through the treasures of water’s timing! Time of healing! Time to heal. Idle waters, peace be still!

Bob Rafkin

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Rafkin
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v32oElLtLEw
https://open.spotify.com/track/7FOyGdGB2eRmBbVkXy7rsf

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

