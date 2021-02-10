Ideas for your daily gratitude practice

Starting a daily gratitude practice is a great way to improve our lives.

Now I want to propose a series of exercises that you can do to start your gratitude practice.

Use the one that is most comfortable for you and do it every day.

1. Diary

Having a journal in which to write everything you think, and feel is a very effective method of sharing and releasing. The same thing happens with gratitude.

Take a pencil and paper and give thanks for all the things you already have in your life. It can be a list of 3, 5, 7, or 10 things. Whatever you wish.

You can start with the phrase: “Today I am grateful for …”

For exercise to be effective, you should ideally do it every day.

You can choose to do it or in the morning and thus start your day well. Or at night and realize all the good things that happened to you during the day.

The most important thing is to do it.

Over the days you will notice how your feelings and your perception of life change.

2. Visualization

If you are not a writer and prefer to use your imagination, then this is another option. During the day, heartily thank everything that comes to you. It can be, for example, a smile, sunlight, a hug, etc. If you realize just the moment you receive it, then be thankful.

Another practice is to feel gratitude not only when you receive, but also when you give. For example, when you help a friend, listen to someone else, etc.

All these acts that – in daily life – can go unnoticed, the exercise consists of being aware of these details and giving thanks for them.

In this way, you will connect with your inner child.

Remember when you were little how simple things made you feel happy.

The innocence we lose as we grow. And the idea of ​​the exercise is to get it back.

Let us reconnect with our inner child. She always accompanies us and wants to go out and play and enjoy life again.

3. Your senses

For gratitude to be effective it is necessary to feel it in our body.

When you give thanks, become aware of which part of your body you feel it.

Perhaps you feel an expansion in the heart or feel your personal power in the solar plexus or in the throat.

Ask yourself: where am I feeling the gratitude? If you do, you will not only be connecting with the words but also with the vibration of your physical body.

Investigate and discover where the body “speaks” to you. And connect with that part of your body every time you give thanks for something.

Now is your time.

After I have told you about the power of gratitude and the benefits it has for your life, now is the time for you to act and begin your daily gratitude practice. As you thank every day you will discover changes in your life and about yourself.