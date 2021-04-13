Ideas for a Cozy Coffee Shop

Restaurants and cafés are a source of recreation for those who find comfort in food and calmness. While both are good options, many people prefer going to a coffee shop when they wish to have some alone time. A calm and cozy café interior design compels people to want to come again to your coffee shop.

Here are a few brilliant ideas to turn an ordinary coffee shop into a cozy coffee house that people consider their second home.

Let it Bloom

What can be better than having some beautiful flowers in the place to ornament your café! The floral fragrance allows your mind to relax and enjoy the wonders of nature. They make people think about how beautiful nature is, and so is their life. You can add some nice floral plants like jasmine, roses, or any other with mild fragrances to the interior. Dried flowers are also a popular option for coffee shops.

Add Plants

If you don’t want to introduce flowers to a coffee shop that is already known for its freshly brewed coffee fragrance, go for plants instead. Plants don’t usually have a scent, but they give your café a very homey feel without overpowering the coffee’s aroma. Succulents and monstera plants are common choices for cafés. Many restaurants and cafés choose ZZ Zenzi, but Zamioculcas zamiifolia is a more affordable choice for a comfortable, warm atmosphere.

Take Out the Acrylics

Wooden and acrylic straight chairs with a stiff structure are not the best idea for a cozy café. If you have wooden or acrylic chairs, you might have to rethink having them in your coffee house. People who come to relax at a restaurant or café typically opt for armchairs or sofas. Lovely sofas or a couch with a velvety texture would be great besides armchairs having cloth upholstered arms.

Allowing the customers to feel homely at the coffee shop is the recipe for acquiring a place in their hearts. You can decide on having chairs, couches or a mix of both, depending on the visitors.

Brick Walls

Walls are among the most vital components of a café’s interior design as they are responsible for the overall look of your café. White walls add a more day-themed look, while dark-colored walls make it better for a more relaxing café theme. Painting the walls in black or brown is not much appreciated by interior design experts. Instead, they suggest adding wallpaper or wall stickers to your café if you plan on changing the look in some time.

You can easily find realistic brick wall stickers that look exactly like bricks and give a textured feel to your café walls. Or opting for similar wallpapers can also be a good choice. They add a vintage and warm feel to your café interior.

Warm Lights

Warm lights are believed to be stress relievers and sleep stimulants. We usually find warm lights in restaurants as people look to have coffee or dinner at a calming place after a tiring day at work. Adding warm lights to your café is one of the vital elements of designing a cozy coffee shop. Industrial lights are quite trending nowadays, which allows you to enhance the look of your place while staying trendy. If you are looking for a fresh look and keeping it soothing, a blend of white and warm lights would also work.

Add Reclaimed Wood

Wood adds a raw yet very classy appearance to coffee shop décor. The choice between wallpaper and real wood depends on how you have thought of the final look. Our experts recommend installing reclaimed wood as thick or thin palettes for a unique and homely feel to the café. Wood never goes out of fashion and offers a modern style throughout decades. With reclaimed wood as a part of the interior, you wouldn’t have to care about repainting or reinstallation of wallpaper.

Conclusion

Designing a café asks for utter dedication and attention to detail. A coffee shop must consist of all the crucial elements that make it a cozy and homely place. Besides walls and lights, components, including the choice of plants and furniture, play a vital role in café interior design.

Incorporate the essentials to transform into reality, the coffee shop you have always dreamt of!