Ideas? Bring your ideas to life.

I’ve a horde of ideas in my mind. Every day my brain happens to generate such beautiful ideas which if come to life, will make my life very different from what it is now. Did I actually do something? Did I start working on my ideas? The answer is NO. A big NO!

Why is it that I’m not working on my ideas and I’m just letting all of those pile-up and boom they are all gone because by each new day I’ve a new set of ideas coming in altogether. What can be the solution to this problem?

Well, there was this pretty video I’m came across on YouTube by one of my all-time favourite You Tuber. There was this little piece of advice which is simple yet effective and does wonders. Also, your ideas don’t get lost because you have it all safe.

Wondering what this piece of advice was? Well, It’s simple and easy just grab a book or a sticky note and note down the idea the moment you have it in your mind.

Make sure you keep this book or the sticky note safe because this has your million dollar ideas.

We are always surrounded by these electronic gadgets you name it. Next time you have an idea in mind you why not use this device to come to rescue.

If it’s your mobile phone open your notes app and note it down. If it’s your laptop you can store these ideas offline or online.

Online you have a plethora of resources that will help you store these ideas safe. These are few suggestions:

Evernote for taking all kinds of notes.

for taking all kinds of notes. Microsoft OneNote for a free option.

for a free option. Apple Notes for Mac users.

Google Keep for Google power users.

Notion for teams.

Boostnote for developers.

Milanote for designers and visual thinkers.

Simplenote for distraction-free note taking.

Google keep is what I’ve been using lately.

Moving towards the bring your ideas to life part, allot some time in your routine to check these ideas that you have noted down and see if you can start working on any of these today itself.

If yes then don’t wait for another moment, make sure you start today. Start small but start.

There is no such thing called as the right time, now is the time, take it and make it right and start implementing your idea.