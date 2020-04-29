“I’d like to inspire a kindness movement.” Ming Zhao & Sapphiroula Condoleon

I’d like to inspire a kindness movement. Of random acts of kindness. That everyday you have to do one random kind thing for someone whether it be having a conversation with someone in a line who seems sad to buy the person behind/in front of you coffee. There needs to be just some more familiar, kind & friendly faces in the world willing to help and talk to strangers. One smile could change someone’s life.

Sapphiroula Condoleon is a prominent Australian Fashion Model, Influencer, Mother and Founder of Fashion Label The Blonde Republic. Selfcare, Wellness and Beauty is very important to Saphhiroula as she likes to take pride in her appearance. Today we sit down with her to find out her top tips for everything Selfcare, Wellness and beauty related.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Sapphiroula! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you for having me! So this all started 4 years ago in 2016 when I was 21 years old. I had just graduated from University where I studied as a Bachelor of Business majoring in Event Management & Marketing. I had just landed a job as a graduate at a leading global technology / IT company — Fujitsu. While I was working at Fujitsu I would upload photos on the weekend in outfits to my Instagram account (this was when Instagram was still fairly new and the term influencer really didn’t exist). I was approached by a large fashion company to take photos of outfits in exchange for free clothes. I was hesitant at the beginning, but I did it! They loved the images so much that it became a weekly/monthly thing and they would pay me for the images/posts. I then began taking content images for other boutiques & fashion labels and the rest is history.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are two people that come to mind. The first would be my now husband but then boyfriend Nicholas Condoleon. He was the person that encouraged me to take photos for the first fashion label that reached out to me. If he had not encouraged me I don’t know if I would be an influencer today. He has also taken a lot of my photos and helped manage my career and work. The second person would be my mum! She is the woman behind the lense always taking my photos and helping me with creating content. In the Early days she took every photo for me.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

One of the most humorous mistakes I have ever made would be tagging the wrong brand in a post! There was another brand with a similar name and my phone autocorrected to it.

It was kind of funny not at the time though and definitely upset the other brand!!! But it has taught me to double check everything and to make sure that the correct companies are tagged and to not rush anything.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Thank you 🙂 My advice would be not to give up because you don’t fail until you choose to walk away. It’s up to you to succeed. If this is your true passion, I believe you will succeed. But maybe success as an influencer doesn’t mean millions of followers, maybe it’s just 10,000 loyal followers who love the content that you share. There also aren’t any short cuts or easy ways to make it so my advice would be to share what you love and the right people will follow you.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Sure! Below are some of my strategies. I am actually in the middle of creating a how to be an influencer course so here is a snippets of some of my tips and tricks.

1) Share your passion- make sure that you genuinely love your content

2) Pick a niche — so if your into baking make your Instagram/ other social media channels about baking and cooking

3) Engage with other similar pages — comment and support others in your space

4) Be consistent! Post EVERYDAY

5) Write engaging captions that interest your audience

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

So one of my favourite self-care routine/practices is going for a morning walk/ mediation followed by a coffee. I do this every morning with my husband & baby. We get up, feed Georgii his bottle then we go for a walk. Georgii usually falls asleep on this walk so we stop in the park and meditate (sometimes to some music) while Georgii sleeps. We then walk to a coffee shop and grab our morning coffee. We usually sit at the coffee shop but due to self-isolation we get takeaway coffee and enjoy our walk back talking about our hopes and dreams as well as what’s planned for the day ahead. When we get back Georgii usually wakes and is ready for some breakfast. We do this every morning around. 7am before Nick goes off to work.

Another self care routine that I love is washing my hair! It is always so relaxing for someone to pamper me! I will usually put treatment in my hair in the afternoon after a shower with a glass of wine in hand while I scroll through youtube or a book. I then after 2 hours was out the treatment and blowdry & straightened my hair and put on a mask. Its one of my favourite self-care rituals that I usually do every Thursday night in time for the weekend.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

The first routine that helps my heart thrive is going for a night walk with Nick. Whenever I am stressed or anxious we will go for a night walk or drive usually to the river so we can watch the city lights on the water and just be. I love to talk especially about my feelings and there’s something about going for a drive singing songs then just relaxing near a river bank being in nature and looking up at the stars. Whenever I’m anxious I just need to get out of the house and be in nature and it calms me down.

Another routine is cleansing my crystals hahaha. This might not be for everyone but on a full moon I will take my crystals outside and leave them under the moonlight. I will also reflect on the past month and write down anything I want to release and let go of. Sometimes I just write down adjectives like fear, anxiety then I burn the paper or tear it up. On a new moon I will write down my goals in a goal book that I have and tick off any goals that I have reached in the past month.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Being amazed by my body and how it created new life- Whenever I feel ugly and down i remind myself that I created my beautiful son from my body Smile into the mirror! It automatically makes me feel amazing put on some make up and get dressed up. Whenever I’m feeling sluggish I put on some makeup get dressed up and I feel ready to tackle the world Focus on the good- tell yourself what your grateful for or what you like about yourself

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I love listening to Gary Vee or Tony Robbins. I stumbled across Gary Vee a few years ago when I was first creating my Influencer career and clothing label. I would go for drives just so I could listen to Gary Vee. His words honestly gave me the strength and confidence to create a fashion label and to be an influencer. I know he can be abrupt and swear a lot but there’s something about how uncomfortable and raw that is that is so inspiring and it makes total sense. He is a no bullshit kind of guy and I find it inspiring.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

The most bizarre wellness treatment I ever did was soak my feet in this bath thing its supposed to draw out toxins and depending on the colour of the water says how sick you are ahaha mine was almost black which means almost dying lol. It was bizarre and supper uncomfortable.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a kindness movement. Of random acts of kindness. That everyday you have to do one random kind thing for someone whether it be having a conversation with someone in a line who seems sad to buy the person behind/in front of you coffee. There needs to be just some more familiar, kind & friendly faces in the world willing to help and talk to strangers. One smile could change someone’s life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Ohhh This is a hard one as there are so many people I would love to speak with. I would have to say Kim Kardashian. She has evolved and grown as a person in the public eye and is doing amazing things and such a pioneer of the social media era. I would love to ask her did she ever dream of being where she is today and what was something that helped her rise above negativity and naysayers.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best way to follow me is on the following platforms:

Instagram: @sapphirolua_ @thecondos

https://www.instagram.com/sapphiroula_/

Youtube: The Condos (we upload videos/vlogs every second day) https://www.youtube.com/c/thecondos

Tiktok: The Condos https://www.tiktok.com/@thecondos?lang=en

The Condos are me, Nick & our son Georgii . We are a family that loves to entertain and produce content!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!