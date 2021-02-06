Iconic legend Tom Brady: Branding Lessons on Longevity and Success

Tom Brady has had a remarkable career and is a sustainable personal brand and success story. #TomBrady #NFL American football quarterback now for the #TampaBayBuccaneers in the US National Football League statistics are impressive. Having won six #Superbowls in 10, Brady set the record of being the only quarterback who has won 5 Super Bowls playing for the same team. In 20 plus seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and now #TampaBay #Buccaneers regularly plays a 40-touchdown season.

However, that is only the beginning of what puts him in a league of his own.

Tom Brady has had a remarkably long career and shares his positive mindset with other sports legends and this seems to be the theme of #Superbowl 2021, at the #KansasCityChiefs meet #TomBrady and the #TampaBayBuccaneers.

The new #Michelob Ultra’s commercial shows iconic sport brand #SerenaWilliams singing karaoke with friends to the hit song ‘Happy’. Also appearing in the ad is #PeytonManning and #AnthonyDavis as brands spend millions to advertise during the #Superbowl.

Past #SuperBowlSunday #halftimeshow guest appearances have launched celebrity and influencer brands appearing in the show. The line-up in 2021: #TheWeeknd and past performances by 2020: #JenniferLopez and #Shakira ;2019: #Maroon5, #TravisScott, #BigBoi ;2018: #JustinTimberlake.

After recovering from a career ending injury Brady has committed his time and resources to the Tom Brady Foundation stating, “I think sometimes in life the biggest challenges end up being the best things that happen in your life.”

Rachel Quilty, The Brand Architect at Jump the Q attributes that, “The most successful brands while having an incredible work ethic also have a philanthropic cause that motivates them, generally after a significant event or crisis in their life or have fought hard to position their brands as number one in their field.”

Tom Brady confirms this viewpoint, claiming, “A lot of times I find that people who are blessed with the most talent don’t ever develop that attitude, and the ones who aren’t blessed in that way are the most competitive and have the biggest heart.”.

My Cause My Cleats Tom Brady has been honoured to support the @tb12Foundation, @PlayersCoalition @NavySealFoundation and @allinchallenge in the 2021 NFL Charity auction. Brady stated in his #instagram post “All of these foundations are special to me, and during such a tough year, they are all doing great work to support so many people. Shoutout to #underarmour and @solesbysir.”

In related article: We consider the #TheRock and the launch of his #underarmour #therockcollection.

These three personal branding strategies can help you build a legendary brand like Tom Brady ensuring you are at the top of your game.

Branding Lesson 1. Predicting Your Own Success : Importance of Goal Setting and Brand Vision

“So for me to say this is phenomenal in it’s own right,’’ JustinTuck NewYork #Giants told The NY Post. “He’s the greatest football — he’s definitely the greatest quarterback of all time, and he’s approaching the greatest football player of all time. And he might already be there, considering how we judge our stars.

While others debated Brady actually predicted it his career success outlining the importance of goal setting and brand vision.

Other sports legends explain that what impresses them most about ageless NFL superstar Tom Brady, “We gravitate toward people who gravitate toward us because we have one common goal, and that’s to win and win at the highest level.”

In Tom Brady’s recently shared his thoughts on moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wife, Gisele Bündchen is a Brazilian model, actress, activist, and businesswoman. Since 2001, Bündchen has been one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world. In 2007, she was the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry, and earned the top spot on Forbes top-earning models list in 2012.

Branding Lesson 2. Don’t Debate Your Age and Abilities: Let Your Success Tell The Story

“The two biggest matrix[es] we judge our stars on are success and longevity, right?” Peyton Manning stated when questioned about a story comparing the two quarterbacks and their relative declines in play. The debate about who was the NFL’s best quarterback, perhaps of all time created global headlines.

One of Brady’s chief rivals was arguably Peyton Manning, the then-38-year-old Quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Brady emailed Manning, ever confident that he would not only outlast Manning, but there was no competition.

In 2021 age, appears again in the Super Bowl sports and NFL brand narrative.

In the lead up to the NFL’s biggest night of the year all the talk has been about the game’s most prolific winner against the brightest young star in US sport. The Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes match-up has captured the attention of fans and media.

Brady has piled up so many accomplishments, records and statistics that there is no longer be a debate. proving that it is necessary to let your success tell the story and don’t debate your age and abilities, just claim the winner’s post.

Branding Lesson 3: Building An Iconic Brand Requires Consistence, Discipline And Sleep.

Noted for his superhuman dedication, discipline and commitment to his success and personal brand, Brady is determined to help other athletes maximize their health and potential. The TB12 Foundation tb12foundation.org founded in 2015 by the six-time Super Bowl champion then New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Its mission is to empower athletes everywhere to do what he’s done in his own storied career – keep going despite the odds. The foundation aims to help athletes improve longevity, prevent injury and stay on the field, court, track or course doing what they love better — and for longer.

While Tom Brady has no off-season and trains every day his expert clock management, soft touch, and winning ways, many football analysts consider Brady to be the TOAT (Greatest of All-Time) being noted by performance experts. Brady himself credits his longevity and success to his strict health and wellness regiment.

One of the key components in Brady’s plan is his sleep routine. Brady said in his 2017 book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” that he sticks to a 9 p.m. bedtime and he wakes up at 6 a.m. (for nine hours of sleep).

#AdrianaHuffington of the #HuffingtonPost and #ThriveGlobal is also a strong advocate of sleep and promotes its vital importance to performance.

Amazon: Tom Brady’s book The TB12 Method

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against last year’s champions, Kansas City Chiefs, at Super Bowl 55 many in the US sporting world are preparing for a historic night fans will no doubt, spend a sleepless night celebrating no matter who hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

Building your #PersonalBrand using these three brand strategies of #TomBrady, #SuperBowl requires a #strong attitude and lifestyle. Jump the Q’s complimentary Brand Journal at www.brandyourselfblueprint.com captures Brady’s branding blueprint for success. Brady’s branding success in creating solid foundations and sustainable brand success has resulted from his business acumen and branding strategies, consistent with branding principles adopted by other celebrity brands like the #TheRock #Trump #ElonMusk #SteveJobs #Apple #Kardashians #LeBron #TaylorSwift and #MileyCyrus.

