Ian Todd of Westfalia Technologies: “If it was easy, anyone could do it”

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs I had the pleasure of interviewing Ian Todd, Director of Automated Parking at Westfalia Technologies.

Ian has over 20 years’ experience in Automated Parking Systems in both Europe and the US. During this time, Ian has held a variety of roles such as product development, project management, marketing, business development, and sales. He holds a BE in Naval Architecture and a MS in Engineering Project Management. Throughout his career, Ian has overseen subcontracted specialist integrated engineering companies, OEMs and in-house mechanical, electrical/controls and software engineers to develop automated parking systems in Europe & the US. Outside of work, Ian is busy being a father of 4 children but whenever he can find the time, he enjoys spending some time on the golf course.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2001, I was living in Edinburgh working as a naval architect. I took a year out and bought a “Round the World” ticket and shortly after arriving home after travelling solo around the world for that year, I was introduced to an automated parking company through a friend. I’d never seen or heard of it before, but I thought it was such a fantastic concept. I was certain at that time it would be the “next big thing” as there were so many advantages with the technology over conventional parking structures and it was just amazing to see a system in operation. I ditched the naval architecture career and started on a completely different path in the automated parking industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

What’s been interesting to me since I began my career in automated parking is traveling, working and living in many different countries and meeting diverse people with varying backgrounds. I’ve also been lucky to have worked in some really interesting, cutting-edge architectural projects that combine aesthetics and technology in innovative and remarkable ways.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Westfalia’s parking systems completely automate the parking experience. What does that mean for the everyday driver or property developer, exactly? A driver will drop their vehicle off at the loading area and the system takes it from there. The automated technology transfers the vehicle from the loading area into a secure storage area. This means we’ll no longer need to circle a parking garage to find a spot — thus reducing up to 80% of subsequent emissions — and eliminates the risk and frustration of searching for your parked vehicle through the many confusing levels of a traditional parking garage. Our customers can now use an app to track the status of their vehicle and schedule pick-up ahead of time — a completely contactless experience that is safer and more convenient.

Plus, more people than ever are driving electric vehicles (EVs), and as global regulations and expectations grow for greener vehicle choices, more cities, buildings, and businesses will need to implement EV charging to stay competitive and meet the demand of EV drivers everywhere. That’s why our engineers are developing a patent-pending EV charging solution that, using a universal adaptor, can charge EVs when they’re parked within one of our systems.

By automating parking, our systems essentially use up to 60% less space than a traditional parking garage to park vehicles. Why shouldn’t parking evolve to meet the demands of cities across the globe? Ultimately, our technology is better for the environment, more convenient for the everyday user, and a future-proof decision for builders and developers as we convert parking into automated storage, or other uses.

How do you think this might change the world?

Our automated parking technology is helping address the very urgent issue of climate change. The sustainable advantages of automated parking are undeniable. We’re reducing the environmental impact of standard gas-fueled vehicles on our roads and cutting down on the land we use to store them. Combining those with the convenience and superior user experience of using a smartphone app to charge and retrieve your EV are the kind of changes we should be making to create smarter — and greener — cities.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I wouldn’t say there are any drawbacks of implementing automated parking in our cities, but there certainly are if we choose not to innovate the way we park. As urban populations grow, municipalities, developers and business owners need to think ahead to ensure available land is used efficiently. Plus, as more drivers purchase EVs, there will need to be sufficient EV chargers to meet the demand — and the technology to make it easy to find and use chargers.

While the idea of “smart cities” might make Black Mirror fans shudder, the technology is really here to solve challenges we face daily from land-use to traffic to idling in a parking garage.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

At Westfalia Technologies, Inc., we knew we had to develop an EV charging solution for our automated parking systems that had to be user friendly but would also work for all types of EVs regardless of manufacturer, or the location of the charging port or the type of connector. There was a group of us in our president’s office, Daniel Labell, brainstorming ideas when Daniel suggested the idea of an overhead gantry system that could access the whole area of an EV from above. A few of us that were in the brainstorming session then quickly developed the idea to include a universal adaptor for connecting EVs to the power supply in the gantry system. We thought we were on to something and applied for a patent after discussions with our patent attorneys. We also found partners with expertise in automated connection of EV charging systems to jointly develop our WEPLUG system. We’re excited to bring this technology to automated parking facilities.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

Reducing the costs of EVs to make them more affordable would be a great start. Secondly, it’s important to raise awareness of the sustainability and cost savings the WEPLUG system would provide property developers. We’re also looking at using the WEPLUG system for autonomous vehicles (AVs), because as more AVs hit the road, the ability to charge those types of vehicles quickly and automatically is a must.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We’re trying to get the word out as much as possible about this technology because we think it’s going to be a game-changer. That’s why we have in-depth videos about how automated parking works, stories showcasing our automation parking facilities around the globe, and are constantly updating our technology, like the recent release of our Westfalia Parking App.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been a few bits of invaluable advice I’ve received over the years but one that I received from my current boss and president of Westfalia, Daniel Labell, was a simple and powerful one: to listen more than you talk when you meet a potential client for the first time. It may seem rather obvious, but it really made me think how I interact with clients, and people in general, when I first meet them. Understanding where they’re coming from and what their pain points are is key to providing the best solution in any industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In some small way, I would like to make the world a better place for the next generation. I’m grateful to work with a company like Westfalia that is dedicated to finding solutions that not only make our customers’ lives easier, but also combat climate change. By accelerating the adoption of EVs and promoting more efficient land use, our automated parking systems are creating smarter, more sustainable urban environments.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

If it was easy, anyone could do it. Nothing comes easily and perseverance is everything. Some projects take years to develop. We worked on one for 4 years before we signed the deal and it was only through good client relationships and collaboration that we finally made a success of it. People do business with people. I’ve had to learn the hard way to take time to establish a personal relationship with clients and gain their trust to establish long-lasting and fruitful collaborations. Nice things happen to nice people. I have noticed that the most successful people I know are also some of the nicest people I know. It can’t be a coincidence. Do the hardest tasks first. Undertaking the hardest or most difficult tasks on your to-do list first ensures you avoid constantly putting off these tasks and delaying critical projects. It also makes the rest of your day easier not thinking about the potentially daunting tasks lying ahead. Work-Life Balance. I certainly did not understand this at the start of my career, and I’ve had to work hard at getting the right balance. This never seems easy in our busy world but I believe that your family and your health should be at the top of your priority list.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m a gadget guy at heart. I think we are so privileged to be living in a generation with limitless technological potential. My hope is that we can make smart choices with the technology we choose to use and live in a more connected and convenient world — solving problems, not creating them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mom’s greatest compliment for someone is describing them as a “worker.” This is definitely a defining part of who I am and I strongly believe that through hard work and dedication, you can achieve almost anything.

