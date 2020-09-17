Ian Northmark shares Advice on Avoiding Stress And achieving success as an entrepreneur.

Ian Northmark is an inspiring, hard-working, and passionate entrepreneur who has helped dozens of individuals and brands achieve their goals. Today, we will learn how Ian has attained success over the years and overcome the stress that comes with being an entrepreneur.

Recovering From A Stressful Day

Stressful days are unavoidable and can often be a pain in the neck, literally. Whenever Ian experiences one, he takes out time to unplug and give himself a chance to refocus and recharge.

During this time, he visits the gym and after that, he gets enough rest. Ian also monitors what he puts into his body.

“I believe health is your first wealth and putting healthy things into your body keeps your mind right and helps with your focus.” – Ian

Apart from this, you can also take a digital detox or go on a vacation. Relax, get away from the source of stress, and do everything you can that takes your mind away from work.

Achieving Success

In light of this topic, Ian explains that showing some form of discipline is very crucial to attain success. You can do this by creating a schedule and routine. This will help you steer clear from distractions and always give you a heads up on tasks that need to be done.

You’ll also need to have a source of motivation. Ian’s source of motivation comes from building something that future generations of his family will be proud of. He is creating a legacy that can’t be damaged or taken away from him.

Here are a few words of advice from Ian for anyone striving to achieve success in life;

“Have long term vision. It’s going to be really difficult at times starting out, but you HAVE to keep going. That’s the most important thing. Nobody that ever made it didn’t want to quit at some point.”