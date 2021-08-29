Ian McCrae Of Orion Health: “Population health will deliver all the information and health evidence that citizens need to understand their health and wellbeing”

Health has been — and always will be — the single most important determinant of people’s happiness and wellbeing. Most of us still struggle to understand the impact of our behavioral choices (mostly what we put into our mouths) and how these impact our health. Population health will deliver all the information and health evidence that citizens need to understand their health and wellbeing.

CEO and founder of Orion Health, Ian McCrae, started the health IT company in 1993 with a four-person staff. Under his stewardship, the company has seen unprecedented growth and success with international offices and customers in over 15 countries. In 2010, Ian received a World Class New Zealander Award and, in 2014, Orion Health became Company of the Year for the second time. Ian has a master’s in engineering sciences and a bachelor’s of engineering (Honours) from the University of Auckland.

Ian’s master’s thesis was sponsored by the New Zealand Antarctic Division and collated and analysed field data from the McMurdo Ice Shelf over a 25-year period. He collected further field data and performed detailed computer simulations of Antarctic Ice Shelf flows and had several papers published.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After leaving University with a couple of applied maths degrees, my first gig was constructing three-dimensional finite element computer models of human molar teeth to determine the extent to which teeth are weakened by mesial occlusal distal fillings and how filling shapes could be improved. This was 40 years ago when computers were not quite up to the task.

Then, I had a stint mathematically modeling Antarctic ice shelves, again 30–40 years too early, but the great thing about this work was that I got to go visit the place. A truly fascinating experience!

After holding positions as a business analyst for the London Stock Exchange, and a telecommunication consultant with 3Com and EY, I founded Orion Health. Now, 29 years later, we are the world leaders in population health, facing the challenge of how to better manage health post COVID-19. Not an easy task.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We need to and are disrupting healthcare (with a little help from COVID-19) by shifting billions of dollars of IT spend from hospitals into population health. Patients for the first time can truly engage in their own healthcare.

Our sector is taking off like a rocket ship. At unprecedented speed, COVID-19 is ushering in the long-overdue transformation of the healthcare system and, finally, a move to ‘patient-centric’ health. Historically, the industry has paid lip service to ‘patient-centered healthcare’, but in reality this was just nonsense: it was all payer and provider-centric.

Hospitals purchased billion-dollar monolithic IT systems; systems which ultimately delivered little to no value whatsoever. Furthermore, hospitals are the proverbial ‘ambulance at the bottom of a cliff’ of healthcare. If you are serious about making a difference in healthcare, then these billions of dollars should be going to population health, getting patients engaged in their own healthcare, and targeting those most in need.

The pandemic is forcing a move away from mega-hospitals and clinics, where there are other sick people, and now patients want to be treated at the right time (before they feel sick) and in the right location (often their homes).Patients want to get the right care for them based on their complete medical history, plus other factors such as genomics, social determinants of health, internet of things data, and much, much more. This is simply the ‘consumerization’ of healthcare in the same way that has already occurred with banking, travel, e-commerce, and so on.

This is how we are disrupting the system, with spending directed to where it should have been all along: population health. We will see massive investment in software solutions that will encourage patients to become involved in their care. Healthcare technologies such as digital front doors, which help patients navigate increasingly complex health systems, will become the focus for health spending because they deliver the healthcare we all want: the right care, at the right time, and in the right place.

At Orion Health, we are the world leader in population health and are in the vanguard of this disruptive, once-in-a-lifetime change. The long-awaited digital transformation of health is happening now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back in 1992, we were the first commercial business in New Zealand to get internet. Our link was a 9kb/second analogue modem link running back-to-back PC router software. In other words: glacial! We wrote a letter to Europe requesting access to the internet for academic research purposes, and three months later, we duly got a response giving us the go-ahead.

We used the internet for research purposes, but also for the odd product announcement. We happened to announce a new version of our Symphonia product, and we inadvertently said it supported the next version of HL7, which had not even been written yet! We got cancelled — 1995 internet-style — which involved getting a whole load of very cross emails. We became known as the bad boys of HL7. It was great marketing at the time for me as the marketing department! We also got told off for using the internet to advertise. And look at it now, some 30 years later.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

In New Zealand, we are fortunate to have quite a community of CEOs with long, successful careers, who are very generous with their time and help. For the formative years of Orion Health these individuals were amazingly helpful, sometimes patient, and certainly a major contributor to the company’s success. What a team.

In more recent times, something that I have had to come to terms with is that now I am the old person! We give the advice, and in fact, Orion has been a breeding ground for many CEOs and other leaders. Today, there are probably a dozen or so people from Orion Health who are now running, very successfully, significant high-tech ventures.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Many people would say that health systems in the OECD countries have ‘stood the test of time’ and that, by and large, people receive the care they need. The numbers disagree; globally, we are spending more and more money trying to keep people well, and it is not working. I would argue that it is a system ripe for disruption.

As I explained above, the healthcare industry has been a digital laggard. Digital transformation — the likes of which we have seen in the banking and e-commerce sectors — is long overdue in health. You talk to people the world over and they are shocked that the health sector doesn’t already operate in this way. They expect (and, in the post-COVID world, demand) to be able to interact with their health system in the same way they do with their bank, i.e. in a time and location that suits them. This is where a digital front door comes into play.

A digital front door solution integrates a suite of tools which allows organizations to leverage existing technologies and use systems already in place. It is a comprehensive technology that enables consumers to interact with the health system at a time and place convenient to them; it provides access to all the tools needed to manage their own and dependents’ health and wellbeing from a secure, central web application.

By putting consumers at the center of healthcare delivery, and empowering them with the tools to navigate increasingly complex health systems, a digital front door promises to address the challenges facing today’s healthcare organizations and supports the shift to healthcare, anywhere.

We need to ask ourselves: what will be possible for people when they are empowered with a complete longitudinal health record topped off with a patient-centric way to navigate a complex, overwhelming health system?

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Hang out with people who have been successful in their fields of endeavor — regardless of industry. A lot can be learnt from them. Be careful as your business grows not to move away from the things that delivered your early successes. In other words, the organizational structures, focus on customers, commitment to innovation, agility and so on, can easily be lost as companies grow, and our industry is awash with examples of this. Indeed, at Orion Health, we moved from a nimble, agile start-up to a corporation and that we have now unwound to get back to the innovative, challenging, solving-the-impossible company that we once were. It is much easier to manage a company of great people as they simply do not need to be managed. I do not really have to do any leading, because I have great people around me who do the leading. This means I can work on the business, not in the business.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The next stage in the digital transformation of healthcare is the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Other companies talk a good talk about their AI and ML projects, but it is just that — talk. We have projects live and delivering results and have been doing this for several years. We have invested heavily in our R&D capabilities, as well as being the founding commercial organisation in a seven-year research partnership called Precision Driven Health.

This partnership has funded over 100 health data science and machine learning research projects so far, with many of them commercialised to products and services around the world. Our intention is to continue to develop and refine our health data science capabilities, including predictive modeling for both clinicians and patients, so we can take further steps toward our goal for every individual to receive the perfect care for them.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Actually, 10 years ago I stopped being an avid collector and reader of business books as I found that they mostly talked about one or two simple concepts and expanded these into 100–200 pages of mind-numbingly boring text! I was beginning to feel that these books were stunting my imagination and, today, I only read contemporary fiction. There is only one exception to this, and that’s books on fine woodwork and Japanese joinery, which is crazily complicated.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you can’t.” I grew up in rural New Zealand and always thought we could do just about anything, and it proved to be so.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Health has been — and always will be — the single most important determinant of people’s happiness and wellbeing. Most of us still struggle to understand the impact of our behavioural choices (mostly what we put into our mouths) and how these impact our health. Population health will deliver all the information and health evidence that citizens need to understand their health and wellbeing.

The question then will be: how do we best motivate, encourage and incentivise people to make the changes that will significantly and, in some cases, profoundly change their lives? This is the challenge of the next decade.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn is the best place to follow me: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianmccrae/ or you can follow Orion Health here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orion-health/

