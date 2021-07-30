You start to realize it’s not the successes that are going to make you — it’s the challenges and failures. You have to overcome them. There is no other option than to survive and thrive. If you’re really doing this, that’s the only way.

Ian Kwechansky is the CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP/POOL, an artist co-owned cannabis company with a mission of giving back to the emerging Canadian artists of tomorrow. He has an extensive background in marketing and branding, and is the founder and CEP of the successful ad agency X1 Creative. Ian has worked in the music industry since 2008, with everyone from major labels like Warner Music to indie ventures like Arts & Crafts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I entered into the music industry in 2008, working for Warner Music Canada. To remember what 2008 was like, I was overseeing the ringtone division, which was a 6-million dollars business back then. I was eventually promoted to lead digital business development, and ended up leading all their accounts other than iTunes.

After five years with Warner, I joined the indie label Arts & Crafts, and started working on an event listings and activation agency startup called Do416. A few years later, just as cannabis was on the cusp of becoming federally legal in Canada, I did a campaign with Leafly and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. This really opened my eyes to the opportunities present in the cannabis space. Drawing on my background in the music industry, I started X1 Creative, a music and cultural marketing agency with a focus on cannabis.

Then in 2018 took the biggest gamble of my life and started to create LOOP/POOL.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was just so uninspired by the existing music/celebrity partnerships with cannabis brands. It was just so cliche, with Trailer Park Boys, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons (who is a teetotaler, which makes even less sense). Also, the idea of aligning a single artist with a brand is like waving one specific flag. It silos off 95% of the audience and only resonates with a small slice. We want to speak to everyone, not just a few people!

When the Cannabis Act came out, I sat down and read it cover-to-cover. I saw the framework we were given, and how it was going to stop traditional celebrity endorsements and limit what we could do with referencing artists. The actual moment I got the idea for the business, I was sitting at home smoking a joint and reading the Cannabis Act, and I had Mad Men on in the background. And there’s this scene in the very first episode, where they’re working on the Lucky Strike cigarette account and come up with the “it’s toasted” tagline. The gist is that every tobacco company toasts their tobacco, but no one calls it out. And I just had this moment where I realized everyone can basically say the same thing, and no one says anything original.

Did I really want to be the 500th cannabis company to talk about quality? No, not at all. So I thought, “what if I flipped it, and went music-forward?” The laws stop you from inferring music or lifestyle, but you can be social-forward and give back to the artists and the industry. And that’s really when the idea started to take shape.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

One of the biggest things I want to do with LOOP/POOL is this idea of a collective, where it’s many artists all together. I take inspiration for that from things like Beats by Dre, where a huge swath of artists from different genres unite under a single banner. That’s what lets them speak to everybody, plus having a product that everybody gives a damn about.

I got to know Ian Rogers, the CEO of Beats Music (the streaming music platform acquired by Apple as part of the Beats By Dre acquisition) and now the Chief Experience Officer of a cryptocurrency called Ledger. I met him, and right away I knew he was one of the most three-steps-ahead, next-level dudes I ever met. And he told me something that really changed the way I approach business. It’s a quote from Al Teller of Columbia Records, “there are two people who matter in music. There are those who make music and those who love music. The rest of us either need to provide value or get the fuck out of the way.” And that’s my approach in everything I do now — I either provide value, or I get the fuck out of the way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I did something nobody else thought was possible. No one else is doing a collective like this; every other company is all about this, “I’m a celebrity, buy my stuff” approach. We’re not doing that at all. I can’t underscore how important it is to see opportunities like that. Just because no one else is doing it doesn’t mean it won’t work.

Honestly, one of the biggest things for us was appearing on Dragons’ Den (Canada’s answer to Shark Tank) and landing the largest cannabis deal ever, worldwide, on national TV. That really took us on a trajectory that I only dreamt of before. It was surreal, especially as our “Dragon,” Manjit Minhas, is on the board of Canada’s biggest cannabis retailer, Spiritleaf, and they ended up investing in LOOP/POOL.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We can distill down our entire business into two words: support creators. There’s a lot of goodness in that. And honestly, it’s all because of the restrictions created by the Cannabis Act. Instead of being a celebrity rah rah rah, we had to come up with something different — and, most importantly, compliant.

This doesn’t just allow us to do something meaningful, but to stand out and have a unique identity. We do that by being a caring company, and by being social forward.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resiliency. You need to be able to cope with rejection and just keep trying. I don’t have an exact tally, but our rejection count is somewhere in four-digit territory.

Passion. I was excited about what I was doing. It was cool, it was unique, and it hadn’t been done before. That’s what kept the fire going. Building a business is so freaking hard that you need to have genuine passion for what you’re doing, or you’re going to burn yourself out.

Dedication. This is sort of the other side of passion. You have to be excited about it, but you have to be willing to work for it. All the passion in the world doesn’t mean a thing if you don’t have the dedication to follow through on your dream.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In the process of doing this and trying to get licensing deals with several companies, I met with someone who wanted us to revise our whole approach. This person had built their own massively successful cannabis company, and recommended we adopt an entirely different plan and really change the overall direction of our company. And this person had so much experience and so much success — they’d built a billion-dollar company! — that we did it. We changed and re-strategized significantly based on their feedback..

It set us off on a path of like six or seven months, and it really just wasn’t us. If we had continued down that path, I don’t think we’d have found success. I think we would have ended up with a product that was a lot like everyone else’s, and a much more complex and expensive go-to-market plan in a category that was oversaturated from Day 1.

But here’s the thing — I can’t say it was bad advice. I’m sure for a different company it would have been very good advice. It just wasn’t right for us. And that’s the real lesson — you’re going to get a lot of advice along the way. People will give you their two cents, but you have to be able to look at that and go, “that’s how they see it from their perspective, but how does it look from mine?” Learn to recognize what’s right for you.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Creating LOOP/POOL took exactly 1003 days, from when I first told anybody about this idea (my step-brother at a kid’s birthday party), to the date we went public. That’s May 27, 2018 to February 23, 2021, and it was one hell of a rollercoaster every step of the way. I literally thought it was going to destroy me — confidence-wise, business-wise, you name it — and I spent a lot of time thinking it was just never going to happen. But it had to happen; I couldn’t give up, I couldn’t quit. Success was literally my only option.

And along the way, there were a lot of highs. The first was bringing in our first major artist, Our Lady Peace. I had met with OLP’s management, whom I knew from Warner Music, and I got a text later that day asking if I could meet with lead singer Raine Maida. Having a business meeting with one of my all-time favorite artists was surreal, to say the least, and when he told me he liked the idea and wanted in, it was just… it was a really satisfying and motivating moment.

Of course, there were plenty of lows to balance out the moments like that. One of the worst was when we got rejected by two major cannabis companies on the exact same day. We had been talking to each of them about partnering with us and licensing the brand, one even had a term sheet coming to me. Both passed completely out of the blue, within hours of each other. It was a moment where you just slump down in your seat and die a bit inside. We went through this a lot, chasing after artists who had said yes but then just sort of jerked us around (one for the better part of 11 months) and then never ended up doing it.

There was one incredibly tough day that actually led to a whole restructuring of things. In our model, the artists have to be founding shareholders — so how do you create a structure that works for a bunch of different artists at a bunch of different scales? These huge, arena-sized artists weren’t signing with us, and after months and months and tens of thousands of dollars spent, we had to completely go back to the drawing board and restructure our business model to make it more appealing to them. I literally thought it was over at the time. But if we hadn’t made that pivot, if we hadn’t been willing to rip up the foundation and make it stronger even though the house was built, we wouldn’t be here today.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Sure! It’s right in our name. For the first year and a half or more, LOOP/POOL was going to be Project Collectiv, or Collectiv Cannabis and Collectiv Fund to separate identities for our cannabis work and our philanthropic work to proactively ensure we abide by all regulations. Well, one day a craft beer company announced a cannabis venture called Collective Projects Limited. And just like that we were done with that name.

We batted around ideas like Mixtape, Remix, Reverb — that kinda stuff. One night in boardroom 6B of the WeWork on Richmond Street, I was frustrated and sat down with a pad of paper, trying to get inspired for a new name. However, with regulations on naming so tough, I had writer’s block and couldn’t think of anything. Picking the brains of industry friends, someone mentioned, “everyone tries to think of a loophole in naming cannabis products.” So I’m writing “loophole, loophole” over and over again and accidentally wrote “looppool”. I stared at that, put a slash to separate the words, and that was it — I just had this moment of, “Is this weird or does that kind of work?” And the answer to both was, “Yes.” There’s no genius/eureka moment. It just kinda stuck.

Also, when it comes to naming your business, who cares what you name it? At the end of the day if it resonates and is cool and people like it, that’s all that matters.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There’s no right or wrong answer, as every situation is different. But if you can’t bootstrap it to the point where a VC is interested, it’s cart before the horse. If you can’t get to a point where VC takes you seriously, what the hell are you doing?

One thing that can throw people off is that just because you can go to the well to drink doesn’t mean it’s the right time to drink. I started pursuing VC at a stage where I realized it was actually a little too early. You need that grass roots and friends/family momentum, even if it can be hard to realize that in the moment. Also, VC rejection can hit your confidence pretty darn hard. You put all this hope and energy into it, and when you get rejected (and you will get rejected) you need something strong to fall back on. Bootstrapped success is exactly that.

Chasing VC funding also runs the risk of diluting your vision. It’s a duality — people need money, but the people giving you money want to have some control over what you’re doing with it. You have to weigh that and know it’s a thing. I definitely recommend having an advisor who can really help you look at an offer and understand it. Make sure you have someone who can help you see the things in that deal you might not be able to see. If you don’t know what you’re signing up for, you’re the fool.

At the end of the day, if you’re pitching someone else, it’s always going to be about what they want. Give them what they want, and that will help you get what you want. Solve someone else’s problem first and work backwards from there — have a solution totally fleshed out so they can see how they’ll get a fat return on their investment. If you can’t do that, you’re not ready to talk to them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

You have to be willing to get rejected a lot. It’s just part of the territory. You can use these rejections to motivate you — hang them up on your bulletin board if that’s who you are — or you can toss them aside and forget about them. You just can’t let them convince you to give up. You have to be willing to pivot. We reinvented a foundational piece of our business model after we were months into creating the business. Sometimes the only way forward is to reinvent yourself — just don’t lose sight of what you’re after in the long run. You start to realize it’s not the successes that are going to make you — it’s the challenges and failures. You have to overcome them. There is no other option than to survive and thrive. If you’re really doing this, that’s the only way. There were countless times where this was on the verge of not happening. I remember talking to friends and family saying if things weren’t at a certain point by March of 2020 I was going to abandon them. I’m really glad I didn’t do that. If you know in your heart that it’s the right thing, you have to keep going. Don’t have entrepreneurs blinders on! Don’t think “this must work” and keep forcing the same thing without success. Be open to the idea that if something isn’t going to work, it just isn’t going to work — so find something else that does work. Also remember that the only way to know if something actually doesn’t work is to put 110% into it.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When I was running my agency, I sort of fell into talent management with some major artists. I was trying to do too many things at the same time. If you’re an entrepreneur and you’re working on something, you’re either in or you’re out. If you’re doing this and that and this as well, you’re spreading yourself too thin. And that is really easy to do, especially for people like myself who sort of naturally gravitate towards getting distracted.

I remember the day I realized, “this is the last day I’m working at this agency.” If you’re really trying to do something, you can’t do anything else. I withdrew from the agency, from talent management, and really focused on this. If I wasn’t fully focused, I don’t think I could have done it.

And that takes a lot of willpower. I remember reading Bezos saying he only worked on one project at a time, and to me that meant going against the way my brain works. I have at least two other business ideas right now that I think could be great, but I’m shelving them and focusing on this.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Don’t do what I did! I was really bad at this, and still am honestly. It’s something I need to change. I would work until three or four in the morning, I neglected my physical health, and I mentally put myself through the ringer. I was emotionally exhausted and just totally disconnected. It was a lot on me and those around me. But I found some things that help.

Talk to people who can relate. Not just your friends and family, who want to support you but might not really know what you’re going through, but other entrepreneurs and founders who know the struggle.

Take walks. Physically moving is good for processing, and you might find an answer in a 15-minute walk that eluded you for the past two hours at your desk.

When you’re really in a tough moment and not thinking clearly, step away for a bit. You’re not doing yourself or your business any favors. Come up for air.

In moments of panic and great fear, remember those feelings will eventually find their peak and subside. Know that they will subside. Everybody wants everything to happen in the moment, but that’s just not how it goes. Take a walk, take a break, and eventually an answer will find itself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really believe we need more businesses that are social-forward to their core. If we’re really able to make a difference with the model of LOOP/POOL, nothing would make me happier than being second best. If more and more companies see our social-forward model and start their own, and one of them becomes bigger and more successful than us, it means we didn’t just start a business; we started a movement.

Instead of saying the same thing as everyone else, realize that you can actually stand out and be different while making a difference. And that’s really needed in highly regulated industries like cannabis.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If there’s one person I could sit down and have a meal with, it’s probably Rick Rubin. Rick just seems so in touch and zen and on another level of intellectual and spiritual intelligence that’s just so amazing. Whether he worked with Kanye or the Avett Brothers or Metallica or whoever, this is a guy who can see each artist’s vision and bring it to life. It’s like he can see into the artist’s mind and help make it real, a level of creativity I could only dream to comprehend. I’d love to have a buddha bowl or something with that guy, just to get a glimpse of how to do that, and how someone’s brain can think like that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our site at looppool.ca, follow @looppool.ca on Instagram, and join the newsletter, join the movement!

