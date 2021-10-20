Ian Kirkpatrick: “It Will Never Be Perfect the First Time”

It Will Never Be Perfect the First Time. — So many writers get stuck before they even start because they’re afraid they won’t do it right the first time or the second time or the third time. Across all the writer forums and gathering places are people who haven’t even started their projects yet because they fear they aren’t prepared to write, that they won’t have the skill to work on their projects and create them as they see them in their heads. Or maybe they write through the first chapter or the first three chapters and then continually rewrite those until they’re perfect because they don’t want to get to the later bits and not write them correct the first time. To get past this perfectionism, you have to just accept your first attempt at something will never be perfect and that’s fine. The first attempt at anything isn’t the only attempt.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ian Kirkpatrick.

Ian Kirkpatrick is an author of satire, supernatural suspense, scifi, and speculative fiction. Her writing mixes human nature, absurdity, reality, and the supernatural, but crafting a story not only requires learning the craft, but learning how to let go of perfection, push through a story, and watch it glow with each pass.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well, I’m the third out of four kids. My dad worked in CADD while my mom stayed at home and homeschooled. It wasn’t for any religious reason, but because my parents weren’t particularly fond of public school. I liked it because I got to work at my own pace — which meant being done with lessons by noon and having the rest of the day to myself. I never clicked with people on a personal level with the few activities I did outside of the home.

Friends were impossible to make and I minded my own business for the most part anyway. There was a lot of sitting in the back of the room at church and acting independently because I just didn’t care what authority had to say. I got kicked out of youth church more than a handful of times for being too defiant and wanting to do my own thing and I never quite fit in. It wasn’t ever anything bad. It was more things like the music would be too loud during worship or there’d be a carnival night and everything happening was so overwhelming, I was mentally shutting down and I needed some quiet. Of course, youth leadership never really likes it when someone doesn’t completely obey, but I’ve always had a rebellious streak; if you couldn’t give me a good reason to not do something, I was gonna do what I wanted.

Turns out I had undiagnosed Asperger’s, but I wouldn’t learn that until 2018 when I went to a specialist for diagnosis because of continual problems with social cohesion, sensory overload, and trouble at work for ‘not connecting the right way.’

As a young teen, my dad decided he wanted to get back with his high school sweetheart and deserted my family. It hit us hard, emotionally, mentally, and financially. We were living in a financially depressed area. I was offered the opportunity to go to high school since my mom had to get a job, but after three days, I was overwhelmed by the culture shock of it and just returned to homeschooling more or less on my own. That, I think, had a strong impact on my independence, drive, and the resilience I have to keep doing what I need to do on my own.

After my dad left, we hit hard financial times. Four kids under eighteen and a mom who’d been out of work for 20+ years in an area where there just weren’t any jobs… My dad was trying to pay as little child support as he could, so we struggled. This eventually led us to Alaska, where some of my mom’s family was. We lived in my grandma’s living room on air mattresses for a couple of months until we found a place to stay.

In Alaska, I graduated high school early with a GED and started at the local, public university. I was originally interested in music since I’d been practicing music for years before college, but when the leadership in the music department said they only taught classical and what I’d learned was basically useless, I decided to pursue theater instead. It all might sound kind of random. None of it’s been straight and easy, but everything has been a journey of thinking about the end goal I want, finding a block, and making a way around it. My goals shifted to something different as my path shifted. Where I thought I’d be a musician as a career, I instead learned acting techniques, stage management, and story structure through plays because while it wasn’t singing, at least I was still near the stage. Near the end of my theater program, I realized I could write as more than just a hobby and I applied to graduate school for creative writing. Up to that point, I had only ever done creative writing for fun, but since I had no friends in real life, I spent so much of my time either writing on my own or writing collaboratively with people I met online. One of the friends I made writing online became my best friend and is still my best friend (and now creative partner) 10+ years later. Now, I’m studying forensic psychology for the purpose of helping inmates while I work in IT. My resume is bizarre when I really think about it, but I think that’s just what happens when you don’t stick to something strict, you take the punches as they come, and you roll with the opportunities you’re given when others are shut off.

I might say since I never fit in, it was never important for me to find acceptance. It always just made it easier to experiment, try new things, put ideas out there, and play with storytelling, characters, and styles in ways I wasn’t worried about being rejected for. I’ve always been more end-goal-oriented than detail. I’ll think of the big picture things I want accomplished, the how I get there is always determined in the moment it’s necessary. That’s how I live, that’s how I write, that’s how I do everything. Yet the voice of perfectionism is still in the front of my head, always. Taking an exam, writing a book, receiving feedback, somehow, if it’s not perfect if I didn’t blow it out of the water without a mistake, I’ve failed — even when I know better. Perfectionists are often planners because they want to get it right, yeah? Somehow, I’m not much of a planner, but I still expect perfection if I’m doing it. I don’t think there’s any getting around that, regardless of upbringing or personality type. If you have high expectations, then… you’re setting yourself up for doubt and failure. You can never really get rid of the voice that says, “you’re a failure” when you don’t meet your own perfect standards, but you can learn to cope.

I think that idea of failure, redemption, and continuing through difficulty is something that heavily influences a lot of my work and storytelling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Speaking of failure, redemption, and working through your lows, Oscar Wilde is one of my favorite authors and I’d probably call him influential on my work to some extent. A Picture of Dorian Gray definitely contains some similar ideas as one of my future projects. Wilde has so many great quotes, but there is one that really stands out for a major theme I generally write about: “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”

It’s so easy to look at either the successful or those who seem like better people than us and miss everything they might’ve gone through or the mistakes they made to get to where they are. Someone else I know mentioned how we never remember what the bad times feel like when we’re having a good time, but when we’re going through the bad times, it feels like they never end.

But everyone we admire has a past they had to work through. The second half of that quote is a reminder that no one is ever totally lost. The bad you feel now or the things you’ve done today do not mean there’s no future for you or that you’re trapped forever. Maybe your options have changed, like mine all did growing up, but your life is never over and you’re rarely out of options entirely, even if the options in front of you may not have been your first choice.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

So, I feel like the last two questions were pretty much leading to this answer. One of the more influential books I’ve read has probably been the Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer by Brian Masters. This book is such a thorough look at Jeff’s life, growing up, his family, his school relationships, his crimes, psychology, the court, religion, and the ethical, philosophical, and theological questions surrounding Jeff’s life, choices, and ultimately, his ending. His story encompasses so much of what I enjoy exploring in writing — going back to the Wilde quote — “no sinner is without a future,” reading that book inspired me to pick up many more books about Jeff and ultimately, lead to writing a novel about someone like him where the readers get to follow the collapsing mental state of a man left to loneliness, rejection, isolation, and his own insanity.

Storytelling for me is about creating an experience and showing someone’s perspective or life that maybe wouldn’t have been visible before. Very few live through the kind of mental deterioration as Jeff went through and it can be hard to understand, but good writing is ultimately an exercise in extreme empathy. Readers may not agree with the actions, they may be disgusted by characters or perspective, but if a story can show how someone lives, makes decisions, and how they see the world, then they’ve done a good job. Some authors will focus on taking readers on an adventure, some will focus on romancing the reader, and what I do is try to give readers a portal into the head of someone maybe unlike themselves.

One of my favorite quotes as of recently is from acting teacher, Sanford Meisner. He said: “Acting is the ability to live truthfully under imaginary circumstances.” Writing is exactly the same thing but from every person introduced into the book. Jeff’s story is so gripping specifically because it’s not outright obvious what troubled him or how he deteriorated. It can be insanely difficult to grasp how someone might fall into the depravity he fell into, and reading his life story, the philosophy, theology, and psychology surrounding everything was a brand new perspective on his life and so inspiring, I hope to be able to show others a window into the worlds of different people, experiences, perspectives, morals, struggles, and choices through the characters I write.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Rebelliousness.

Call it what you want, but so much of the attitude and energy that’s pushed me forward have come from people telling me I either can’t do something or I’m ultimately going to fail. Maybe this is leftover from the rejection I faced growing up from family, peers, and mentors, but when someone says, “you can’t do that,” I have a very strong reflexive response of, “watch me.” I’ll never forget the first time I spoke to my thesis mentor in graduate school. It was my third term. I’d been looking forward to working with him because of his background and what we had in common. He sat down at the table for our first meeting, our first time talking together, and the first thing he says to me is, “how’s it feel to be writing a book that will never be published?” It didn’t discourage me as much as make me go, “wow. So this is how you want to play? Watch me prove you wrong.”

Perseverance.

Success doesn’t come quickly. Rarely does it ever come without mess ups or roadblocks or discouragement. Every time we fall short, the only way to find success is to find a way around the block or discouragement and keep going. If you can’t persevere, success will be much harder to achieve because it almost never comes without failure, pitfalls, or difficulties. You’ll face trouble when seeking your goals. You’ll face trouble a lot while seeking your goals. Internal and external. The biggest difference between those who succeed and those who don’t is that the successful kept going in the face of everything else telling them to stop.

Empathy.

Writing is ultimately an exercise in empathy. There’s no way to craft a fiction book without learning to empathize and express lives that one hasn’t lived themselves in the most authentic way possible. We can never live exactly was our characters lived or others who may have similarities with our characters, but as Meisner said, live truthfully in imaginary circumstances. To write well, you must embody the characters you’re writing about, make decisions or say things you wouldn’t necessarily make because your character is not you, and often, watch them do disdainful or disgusting things without your moral judgment. There’s no way to write a convincing first-person perspective from a serial killer who feels justified if you lace your narration with your authorial voice of judgment. You have to literally put yourself in their shoes, see their motivation, understand why the character might make the decisions they have, and how they justify it to themselves. Ultimately, you may also see the character judging themselves.

If you cannot separate your characters from your own ideas of morality and learn to empathize with people, struggles, and perspectives that may not only be unlike yours, but offensive to your sensibilities, it can make the storytelling flatter, more forced, and more difficult for readers. Very few want to read a 500-page book being told killing someone is bad. Seeing why someone did a bad thing and how their mind works within their own psychosis or circumstances is much more interesting, rich, and real to the purpose of writing.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who wants to avoid all the time, trouble, and doubt spent by failing. There’s shame and embarrassment associated with failure, no matter how slight. The perfectionist is the person who wants to be good out the gate, who doesn’t want the practice, who doesn’t want the struggle or the doubt or the feelings of failure that comes with working up to a completed process. The perfectionist is also someone who maybe can’t look past the forms or bulleted lists at the beginning of a process, someone who is so focused on transporting mental pictures (or fantasy) to reality without realizing there are steps involved. The dream house doesn’t look like the one in your head without looking like the skeleton of the frame and foundation first. The perfectionist is the person that wants to go from a mental dream house to planted on the acreage without any in between and if you see that in-between — “oh, the inhumanity, oh, the failure.”

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

One of the positive aspects of being a perfectionist is it makes you strive to not only do your best but do better than what you think your best is. Without the drive to go above and beyond what you think is acceptable quality, you couldn’t reach the heights you wanted. From my experience, perfectionism also requires massive internal motivation. Very few on the outside will hold you to the standards of perfectionism as you will hold yourself to, so if ever lacking in motivation outside of yourself (friends, family, coworkers, etc) who believe in you, your desire for perfection can always push you to keep going when others might’ve called it quits ages ago.

Probably more often than not, your perfectionist “I have to let go” point is better than the point where others give up.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The most negative aspect of being a perfectionist is that you set your expectations so high, you will never reach them. You know your expectations are so high, they’re nearly impossible, you don’t even hold other people to the standard you hold yourself so. Then, when you inevitably fail to meet your own expectations, you feel like a failure, maybe call yourself a failure, and you repeat the phrase again and again and again while looking at your early attempt at a new project until you believe you’re somehow incapable of doing anything right.

The worst-case scenario for perfectionism is giving up after you’ve barely started because the thrown-together outline of what you wanted to do is being assessed by you like it’s the finished project. Once you call yourself a failure enough, you’ll believe it, you’ll stop trying, and your mental health in all aspects of your life plummets. Once you’ve fallen into that hole of self-doubt, it can be really hard to get yourself back out. You’re more prepared to believe what you tell yourself than what the people around you say because “loved ones are supposed to say that” or “they didn’t see what I did though.” The negative is almost always more convincing than the positive–even when the negative is almost never true.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

High Expectations.

This always stands out in the writing community. You have a mood in your head, an image of a tableau or emotional scene, the background music — it all plays like you’re watching a movie. You don’t necessarily have the words, but the vibe’s there. And then you sit down at the computer to write it and… the words that come out the first time aren’t the right ones. They don’t have the mood you wanted, they don’t capture the emotion, they don’t paint the picture well enough… so you revise, you write it again, then you write it a fourth time and it’s still not there after revision. The paralysis comes with either fear of not being able to meet the expected outcome from the start or of never being able to meet your own high expectations.

Fear of the Unknown.

Planning, consideration, and imagining are one thing. Actually doing is another. What causes many perfectionists to ‘get stuck’ is the unknown of what exactly will happen when they take action toward their goal. This can tie in with high expectations, but also when a perfectionist starts their journey to task, there’s no telling what might get in their way, if they may fall short, or what complications could arise and that fear of the unknown is often enough to make someone put a pause because they then think, “what if I fail?”

Judgment by Others.

Rather than perfectionism being a fear of not meeting your potential, so much of what causes that stuck is actually the fear of how your hardest effort will be assessed by others. Will you, trying your hardest, actually land mostly well or poorly? What happens if this thing you care so much about and worked so hard on is overall a flop once it gets out of your head and into the hands of people who don’t know you? One of the hardest lessons many have to learn as they put themselves out there is that your value does not come from other people and what they think of your work. Your value comes from the value and work you put into your own projects. Consider the following: someone who is wildly popular and well-received, but he didn’t do any of his own work. He’s hired other people to do the things he’s known for, he doesn’t particularly like the things he’s known for, but he likes the admiration. Maybe the admiration and favor are nice until he’s thinking about how people like him for something he didn’t even do. It’s all fake. Now consider the opposite: someone who does all their own work. They craft thought, beauty, perspective, and their own time, effort, and energy into something they believe in and love. Maybe they aren’t as wildly popular, but he knows that the people who enjoy his work enjoy him because he created that work.

The person who seeks value through their own efforts and objective evaluation on the quality of what they do will always be stronger and happier than those who seek value through the approval of others. Give others the power, and they will cripple you to pause, making you wonder what they will like and how you can please them, rather than pleasing yourself and drawing people to who you are and what you make.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. It Will Never Be Perfect the First Time.

So many writers get stuck before they even start because they’re afraid they won’t do it right the first time or the second time or the third time. Across all the writer forums and gathering places are people who haven’t even started their projects yet because they fear they aren’t prepared to write, that they won’t have the skill to work on their projects and create them as they see them in their heads. Or maybe they write through the first chapter or the first three chapters and then continually rewrite those until they’re perfect because they don’t want to get to the later bits and not write them correct the first time. To get past this perfectionism, you have to just accept your first attempt at something will never be perfect and that’s fine. The first attempt at anything isn’t the only attempt.

2. A First Run is Not the Final Run.

Neither is the second, neither is the third. Many writers get stuck on the first draft because they feel like it’s the final draft. That is, they worry about people seeing the first draft or the unfinished second draft and judging them for it. Play around without fear because the only time your project gets out is when you let it get out and don’t let the fear that your current version IS the final version stop you or that your work will not get better with each pass. It’s only done when you say it’s done.

3. No One Has to See Your Project Until You’re Ready or Ever.

I know so many people who get stuck because they think of what people will say when they see what they’re working on. The mess, the sloppiness, the plot holes, or characters or dialogue are not quite where they should be. A novel, like any endeavor, takes time to get it where you want it. You can’t let the fear of someone seeing where you’re starting off stop you from working through the rough spot and training yourself. Most projects are private until you determine otherwise, so whether it’s round 1, 2, or 50 of your project, no one will know it’s there until you choose to share it (or you die and your kids share it, but then at least you don’t have to deal with the embarrassment first-hand).

4. Get a Couple of People You Trust for Feedback and Mentorship.

Feedback is great, but only when it comes from a trusted source. Everyone has an opinion and a point of view. However, not all opinions will be meaningful to your direction, personality, or the goal you’re working toward. Find someone you can trust who has a personality like yours or an understanding of how you operate who can analyze what you’re doing and help give you suggestions, pointers, or brainstorm how to get to where you want to go. A lot of people avoid putting themselves in situations where they’ll get critical feedback because it can sting at first, but someone who cares about your process, project, and success will not be critical for the sake of critical, but offer solutions and insight that will likely help you reach a potential better than you could’ve reached on your own.

5. Allow Yourself to Try Things and Fail and Try Again Without Calling Yourself a Failure.

Many see failure as proof that you’re not good enough. However, success is the culmination of failure. You receive nothing out of success but the rewards of final completion. You only learn what doesn’t work through failure. So, do not fear failure, but allow yourself to fail during the process of creation or striving toward your goals. If something doesn’t work, analyze where you’re at, why it didn’t work, where you’re trying to go, and make a new plan. You will succeed. One failure doesn’t make you a failure; ten failures don’t make you a failure; a million failures don’t make you a failure. Unfortunately, it’s just the uncomfortable part of finding success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A lot of problems could be solved with the don’t be a dick movement. Seeing the intrinsic value each person has and treating each other that way would… really… just… fix a lot of things. It’s a lack of respect or care for others that creates tension, disregard, and a pedestal of me first. Even just a smile and a little bit of politeness, jokes, a mild compliment every now and then — it can all change someone’s day. Simple, but effective.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Tom Cardy. He is an incredibly brilliant Australian comedian and musician. Cheeky, playful, sarcastic, and deadpan, his delivery is so good, his comedic timing and lyrics are sharp, and he seems like a nice guy and definitely not a cop. His mustache is pretty cute too. But in all seriousness, his creativity seems one-of-a-kind, and when you find people with just the right kind of creativity to vibe with, it’s something special. It’d be a fun conversation and I’d love to get to know his creative process more.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can find me on GoodReads, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!