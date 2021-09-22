Iain Urquhart of Barco: “Hybrid work”

Hybrid work — or a schedule in which employees mix working in the office and from a remote location — will continue to become the norm, and the “fully remote” or “fully on-site” schedules we’ve experienced in recent years will become the exception.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Iain Urquhart, SVP, Americas, Barco.

Iain Urquhart is the SVP Americas for Barco. A proven, results-driven sales and business transformation leader with nearly three decades of experience, Iain joined Barco in September 2019. In his current role, Iain oversees the development and execution of go-to market strategies — including marketing, sales, commercial operations and services — across Barco’s three product divisions: Enterprise, Healthcare and Entertainment. His previous roles include leadership positions at Oracle, Microsoft and Rackspace.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’ve worked in a variety of roles in the channel and technical sales space for nearly two decades and joined Barco in 2019 as Senior Vice President for the Americas market. In my current role, I oversee the development and execution of commercial go-to-market strategies, including marketing, direct and channel sales, commercial operations and services for Barco’s three product divisions (Enterprise, Healthcare and Entertainment).

In a roundabout way, I feel like my upbringing prepared me early for my eventual career path. My family moved around a bunch when I was young, and that forced me to learn how to meet people and build new relationships. These experiences helped me build my EQ just as much as — if not more than — my IQ.

My first job out of college also was 100 percent commission-based, and it forced me to think differently about what it means to achieve results. I’ve maintained a mindset of “What did I do today that brought value to someone?” throughout my career, and it’s allowed me to engage in broader and more meaningful experiences.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

We’ve seen in the last year-plus alone how work disruptions can quickly emerge from anywhere. Despite what’s felt chaotic at times, the working world overall has proven agile and responded well to the change. And to me, that’s indicative of the biggest potential pivot for employers — being comfortable with the idea that not everything that’s “disruptive” is necessarily bad.

Take the concept of hybrid work for example. In the next 10–15 years, we’re going to see improved mobility, smarter mobile devices, and smoother and faster connectivity through 5G. Because of this, we will have even more tools support work from anywhere — whether that’s the office, at home or from another remote location. Companies likewise will need to find new ways to balance the undeniable benefits of face-to-face engagement with workers’ desires for flexibility.

As hybrid work evolves, we’re also likely to see a significant shift in where people choose to live and work. In the U.S. alone, I already know of several people moving away from the big cities and to more scenic locations such as Charleston (South Carolina) since they can achieve new “life benefits” while still having the technology and mobility to do their jobs. This also includes new opportunities to find jobs, and for companies to hire talent, in non-traditional geographies since they are no longer restricted to those near an office or willing to relocate.

Even beyond hybrid work, technology overall will continue to get broader, bigger and better. AI is a “disruption” that will extend into new spaces and drive new possibilities. We’re already seeing this at Barco in our dermatology technology (Demetra), where AI-supported diagnostic imaging now directs doctors to what to look for during skin exams instead of simply providing them with an image.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

The future of work will be more about the elevation of jobs up the value chain than the elimination of jobs. For employees, it’s now more critical to recognize the value of their role and how they deliver something unique and meaningful. For instance, if your job is to drive a pizza from your shop to a house, your value is more transferrable. However, if your job is to market certain solutions to certain audiences, your critical thinking delivers value that a robot can’t fully replace.

The shift to technology, or roles where technology and humans work together, also makes service and experience more important. Roles that improve the customer experience become more valuable, as people are heavily influenced by how they feel. Technology cannot always replicate human connection.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I definitely see this trend continuing, but not at an extreme. I don’t envision a scenario where every employee returns to the office from 9-to-5 five days per week. Some employees may be more eager than others to head back to the office, while others don’t fully want to give up the flexibility they’ve enjoyed during the last year-plus. However, the benefits of face-to-face engagement and the need for some tasks to occur in person also make a fully remote schedule unsustainable. What we’re seeing now, and what I see happening well into the future, is a hybrid work schedule where employees work some time both in an office and in a remote location — which doesn’t necessarily have to be at home — in a way that fits their schedule.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The hybrid work model will require some additional shifting in how we perceive the office and remote work. While some anticipate that businesses will leave the physical office space completely, I believe that most will keep more office space than we think. And that’s because the office now is a place for collaboration and engagement. When people go into the office, they do so to have face-to-face conversations and hold meetings in dedicated spaces, and not to sit at a cube and do the same work they could complete at home.

Even as hybrid work becomes more of the norm, we still need to remember that the ability to work in this manner is a benefit and not a right. Remote work removes some of the personal touch from work and places more of an emphasis on results. Basically, if you want to work at the beach, that’s fine, but you still have to do your job and deliver at the same high level as you would in the office.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Although we’ve been working from various locations for nearly 18 months now, it’s still hard for some employers to grasp the idea that productive work can take place beyond the office. Even while we’ve seen workers not just keep things moving, but deliver exceptional results from their basements and kitchens and with children and pets running through their meetings, some just aren’t ready to let go of the pre-pandemic “in the office all the time” mentality. As long as employees keep performing and show that they can do their jobs without the high touch of the office, there’s no reason not to offer hybrid work as an earnable reward.

With that said, it’s on employees to understand that they are still being trusted to perform wherever they choose to work. Hybrid work runs on the ability for workers to find the model that allows them to better balance their personal and professional lives — essentially businesses catering to their employees. If that trust is broken, it will be harder for leaders to give their teams this level of leeway.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I’m still very optimistic and excited about the potential for technology evolution that will allow us to live and work better. We’ve had to adjust and empower our workplace technologies on the fly so much in the last year-plus alone that it’s amazing to think of what we can accomplish when we can be more strategic than reactive. And as hybrid work and the working world overall continue to evolve, it will be up to businesses to listen to employees’ and customers’ needs and modify their solutions to accommodate them. We’ve already seen great progress with the hybrid collaboration (including interactive communications and breakout rooms) with our weConnect education platform, and it will be exciting to see how some of those elements can cross over into the professional setting.

What are your top five trends to watch for regarding the future of work?

Hybrid work — or a schedule in which employees mix working in the office and from a remote location — will continue to become the norm, and the “fully remote” or “fully on-site” schedules we’ve experienced in recent years will become the exception.

With that said, the concept of the office will not fully dissolve. Instead, office space will become a dedicated haven for the in-person engagement and collaboration employees cannot enjoy remotely. Or, put another way, we won’t see employees go into the office simply to sit at a desk or cubicle and work by themselves.

Mobility will continue to improve, providing a more supportive foundation for anywhere teleconferencing and hybrid work.

As hybrid work expands, employers will face more pressure to make collaboration seamless and easy. In turn, we’ll see continued advancements in technology (especially tools and systems powered by AI) that will make our lives and jobs better and break the barriers of what we can accomplish.

The idea of working from anywhere will truly mean “working from anywhere.” While not all employees may be ready to return to their company’s office just yet, more and more are ready to step away from their “home office” for a temporary change of scenery. As a result, we’ll see more hotels and vacation spaces expand their workspaces and technologies to become destinations for remote work.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson” quote? How has this quote shaped your perspective?

“Don’t confuse effort with results.” That can sound a bit harsh, but the lesson is that it’s not about how hard you work or how much time you spend working. It’s more important what you have to show for your work, and finding that balance of getting the best possible results for the lowest amount of effort. That mindset really changed how I’ve gone about tackling issues and pursuing new opportunities as I’ve progressed in my career.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It would definitely be Michael Jordan. I’ve always respected his leadership skills and believed that his ability to take charge and motivate others sets him apart from the superstars of his era. He made the others he played with better and set high standards and expectations for both himself and his teammates. He also had that ideal mix of EQ and IQ to inspire and lead different types of players and people.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.