Iain McIntyre of Humm: “Timing is everything”

Iain is an entrepreneur with a passion for learning and a drive to take on hard problems that bring joy and fulfillment to people’s lives. As CEO at humm, he leads and supports a team developing effective, enjoyable devices that empower people to maximize their cognitive functions. humm’s first product is a wearable patch that instantly improves your focus and accelerates the speed at which you can learn by modulating the electrical currents of the brain.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I and a few other guys in Perth had graduated university or nearly graduated and were ready to go into our careers. We had always talked about going a different route than the typical 9 to 5 — we wanted to build something from scratch and make the world a better place, to be masters of our own destinies. We got most interested in neuroscience — this final frontier of humanity — because introspection and changing ourselves comes down to our brains. Existing tech called neuromodulation got us super excited, and we realized we could do it as a business. So we started humm, now based in Berkeley, to create a device that adapts that technology that’s been around for a while but has never been accessible or affordable for consumers. We’re making safe and easy-to-use patches that can help people learn faster.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

In the past 30 years, incredible discoveries of neuroscience have opened new horizons. Emerging technologies allow us to improve the health and performance of our brains. At humm, we’re determined to translate the frontiers of neuroscience research into user-friendly products that redefine what’s possible and allow people to live better, more engaged lives. To start, this means bringing novel transcranial electrical stimulation (tES) from the lab to market in the humm patch: an accessible, safe, and useful product that improves mental capability in demonstrable ways.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Our awesome Australian investors; Matt MacFarlane, Andrew Larsen, Martin Blake

Tim Brewer getting us into murud

Our US investors and advisors; Chon, Jason, Toby, Ariel, Kai, Angelo

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Positive disruption is when the end consumer is able to receive a superior outcome ideally at a reduced cost. Furthermore, this needs to be done in a way that is sustainable both for the consumer and the provider.

An example of positive disruption could be considered with Uber disrupting the taxi market. It introduced new competition and a more competitive marketplace. An example of negative disruption could also be Uber as they have since become the incumbent and are now in a position to abuse their power.

When it comes to disruption, the nature of it is determined at times by the observer. Some are on the beneficial side of the disruption and some are on the losing side.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Timing is everything. Whether it’s timing a launch, timing a raise, timing hiring, or timing time off! Learning as a founder how to adjust your thinking and behavior as a company evolves — a pre-seed founder should operate differently from a series A founder (as the company grows, etc).

Perseverance — relentlessness, and mindfulness. Sticking with constant back to basics thinking even when it’s stressful.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We aren’t even close to done. We are just getting started. The human mind is considered to be one of the most complex things in the known universe. We are only just beginning to understand how it works and what it is capable of. humm intends to build an ecosystem of products that take the latest and most impactful science and deliver it to customers who want to think better.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Book — Michio Kaku Ph.D., The Future of the Brain

Podcast — Sam Harris (Neuroscientist + Buddist Monk — joke) My favourite is episode Ryan Gottfriedson — Mindsets for Success

Talk — Richard Feynman’s lectures on physics

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Victor Frankels — Man’s Search for Meaning — “What is to give light must endure burning”

A founder’s journey is hard, and often it is hardest when it comes to being a leader to your team and customers. This takes its toll and it is important to remember why we are doing this. We want to make humanity better, but it isn’t always easy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if I could inspire any movement it would be a systemic wealth distribution event where wealth was proportionately redistributed downwards. I’ve always been interested in systemized solutions to wealth inequality.

How can our readers follow you online?

Add me on LinkedIn or follow our blog at http://thinkhumm.com

