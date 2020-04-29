“I would love to inspire anything that has to do with animals and kids. ” With Ming Zhao & Jessica Hall

I would love to inspire anything that has to do with animals and kids. There isn’t anything in the world I wouldn’t do to help a child in need. My idea would just be a movement of awareness and kindness, recognizing that people are struggling and just want to encourage everyone to open your eyes. There are so many organizations out there to help kids and want people to explore ways to help each other.

Jessica Hall is a talented TV and radio personality with an ever-growing community of fans who have supported her endeavors as she’s developed as a voice of his generation. These days, she has many titles under her belt; Mom, Investor, Owner, influencer, Host, and Boss Babe.

Starting her career at the age of 19, Jessica made a name for herself in the entrepreneur industry. She joined Kevin Connolly’s podcast network, Action Park Media Group, as one of his radio show’s hosts. While hosting her show “Flashbacks,” Jessica successfully founded a popular blog, “Sleepless Mom,” where she regularly writes about everything from modern parenting stories and must-have products for moms, to her favorite beauty products. Not only has she created a blog but is also part owner of BB lifestyle, an organic skincare line, and is also an investor in Sugar Taco, a plant-based restaurant on Melrose Ave, in Los Angeles. Coming soon later this year, she’s launching Fetch Cocktails, a new hard seltzer line

Jessica currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Kyle Carlson, and their two children Sophie and Jake.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Jessica! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Mybackstory… oh where do I even begin. I started working in the entertainment business when I was 19. I had many ups and downs and I had to work multiple jobs when I was younger until I could maintain a steady career and do what I wanted to do. I worked my way up in the radio world by doing free guest spots for 8 months until I could learn how to host my own radio show and actually have success with it. That led to 7 years at Sirius/XM and with that fame on to hosting jobs with E! Entertainment, TV Guide Channel, MTV and many more. I’ve always believed in hard work and maintaining good relationships in this industry. It can be tough but you have to keep your morals and values and know it will come back full circle. Today, I have never felt more confident in my career. I’m an investor in Sugar Taco which is a vegan Mexican food restaurant in LA, part owner of BB Lifestyle (organic skincare line) creator of sleeplessmom.com, influencer and podcaster on Action Park Media.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many that helped me along the way. I’m happy to say I’m still friends with everyone who has made an impact in my life. I was able to work with my best friend Kendra Wilkinson on her reality show for 6 years I’m co-owner of BB Lifestyle, of which the CEO and I have been friends for over 10 years. I couldn’t be where I am today though without the support from my husband of 12 years.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I have audition stories for days! One time I had a casting that called for a swimsuit for a Carl’s Jr. Commercial and another one for a business attire. I put the bathing suit under my clothes so I could just save time beating the LA traffic trying to make it to each audition. I walked into the one that was more of a TV show casting and started undressing right in front of them not even thinking it wasn’t the Carl’s Jr. casting. I was so embarrassed I didn’t even audition basically just ran out.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I never even know exactly what an influencer was when I started Instagram and social Media, I just kept true to who I was and had a real approach to things that people took a liking to. Keeping up though hasn’t been the easiest; there have been times when I wanted to give up but quickly knew giving up wasn’t me. That’s how I’ve achieved my success in the influencing world, just being me. I’m happy today that I kept at it.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

My strategies would be to engage in others, be real on your stories and captions. Don’t fight with people that may come on to just troll you. Have fun with it and don’t be too worried if something doesn’t get as many likes or comments just continue to build your following by being authentic and posting your everyday life. Respond to your fans, read their DMs and appreciate the support of the following you have. It doesn’t go unnoticed and ultimately gives back to your platform for the greater good.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Self-care for me is always a bubble bath at night it calms me and relaxes me, I throw in some whispr CBD bath bombs and when I get out I love to use their roll-on oils and then lather up with coconut oil (love CoCu Luxx) then moisturize my face with vitamin c and recovery gel from BB Lifestyle.

I also love yoga, so I do about 10 min of breath work and some stretches to get me to relaxed before bed.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Meditation and breathwork are something I rely on for my mind. I need to turn off the day and start fresh in the morning, so I do this to decompress at night.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Well we are all beautiful and everyone needs to know that. We are all so unique in our own way, I would suggest doing daily affirmations every morning as a reminder. Set a goal for the day and take time to just “do you.” If that means washing your hair or putting something on that you feel the most comfortable in then do it. No one knows you better than you.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

So many women in my world help me thrive, my mom is one and I have two friends that both wrote books and I couldn’t be more proud. They write about their path and how they got to be where they are today- even with all the struggles they were forced to deal with.

Gabrielle Stone wrote “Eat, Pray, FML”

Kristina Kuzmic wrote “Hold On But Don’t Hold Still”

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I once did a women empowerment circle type of thing and I had to sit on my heels and yeah, I wasn’t that comfortable. I mean, some women love it, it just wasn’t my thing.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire anything that has to do with animals and kids. There isn’t anything in the world I wouldn’t do to help a child in need. My idea would just be a movement of awareness and kindness, recognizing that people are struggling and just want to encourage everyone to open your eyes. There are so many organizations out there to help kids and want people to explore ways to help each other.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

That’s good to know! Can I submit a list and a few back-ups? I literally love Dolly Parton! Just everything about her and if Dolly is busy can you check Princess Kate’s schedule?

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

On Instagram @iamjessicahall

Facebook officialjessicahall

Twitter @iamjessicahall

Blog sleeplessmom.com

Podcast: Flashbacks with Jessica Hall