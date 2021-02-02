I know my posts don’t normally contained “food” content, but when the unexpected happens, you just gotta “share.” This is the case here.



The other morning I woke up with a cookie in my head. I don’t know why the idea suddenly emerged but after it did, I couldn’t help but run down to the kitchen and break out the flour. I figured that if I got it right, it would make a great treat for my family on Valentine’s Day.



Preheating the oven to 350 degrees, I began to craft the ingredients of which I share below. The plan was to create a malleable dough, one that is delicious, not too sweet, and easily wrappable. Once done, I would remove walnut-size pieces of it, flatten each in my hand (one at a time), and wrap each piece around a full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. I had a ton of then, given to me by my youngest for Christmas.



I’d place each RPB cup with the topside down onto the dough, enclose it completely, mold the bottom together (leaving no indication that the RPB cup was inside), and place it right-side up onto the baking sheet. Then I’d bake for about 25 minutes, until golden brown.



Upon removing the baking sheet from the oven, I would let the cookies cool and then sprinkle them with powdered sugar and a bit of colorful decoration. What looked like a simple sugar cookie would ultimately reveal something much more for any sweet-tooth eager to enjoy.



Needless to say, I’ve eaten about six of them by now. I’m eating one currently as I am writing this post, admittedly. And my family has devoured the rest. No doubt, my brainstorm is a new variation on an old recipe, one that makes this cookie more fun to make, eat, and share with those you love on Valentine’s Day or any day. By “kicking it up a notch,” I’ve added a little tickle — given this old standard a facelift, so to speak, and an innovative, delectable one at that.



There you have it, folks, my hobby gone mad. As I said, the ingredients are below as well as an additional photo. Enjoy both. And if I begin waking with like brainstorms of the food-kind, you might see a few more of these types of posts in the future.



Ingredients:

2.5 cups of flour

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1 stick of butter, room temperature

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

orange juice

powdered sugar



Mix the first seven ingredients in a mixer. Add enough orange juice to form malleable dough. Break off walnut-size pieces of dough and wrap around individual Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as noted above. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Let cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and additional decorations if you like. Happy Eating!