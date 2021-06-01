I want to change the world with music – Mahbub Islam

Mahbub Islam

At the very beginning he gained lots of popuarity as a pop singer .He has proved his brilliance as a lyricist. His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms including Spotify , iTunes ,Apple , Amazon, Tidal,Dizar.

His composers ‘’Your Shadow” and “The Memories’’ have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “I just want to tell all my fans that music is an art form that requires lots of skills. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to become a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad, my passion to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music”.

Mahbub has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Apple Music and Spotify. In January 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.— Published on April 30, 2021