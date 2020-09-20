Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Want To Be Like RBG

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I were both treated at Memorial Sloane Kettering. She had been discharged a week before I was initially admitted for treatment. I was on the 12th floor. RBG’s room was on the 18th which was wood-paneled, carpeted with crystal sconces. It was a floor fit for a king or a queen, and that she […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I were both treated at Memorial Sloane Kettering. She had been discharged a week before I was initially admitted for treatment. I was on the 12th floor. RBG’s room was on the 18th which was wood-paneled, carpeted with crystal sconces. It was a floor fit for a king or a queen, and that she was.

How did she do it? Fight cancer four separate times all while never missing a beat as a Supreme Court Justice? Cancer couldn’t beat her because she had bigger dragons to slay. 

I want to be like RBG. 

RBG created success on her terms. 

There are reactors in life and there are creators.

Most of us live in a reactive world: Life happens to me. I’m so busy I can’t get anything done. Working to keep up with the calendar. Doing everyday according what’s next and the asks of others.

That’s living as a reactor. 

Reactors get stuff done, and stuff needs to get done. That’s productivity in the moment.

Living as a reactor can have you running on a hamster wheel feeling depleted. When you run on empty you are not living for your future.

It took me three decades to discover I was a reactor working hard each day to meet expectation. I felt great when I produced. Thrilled when I landed that new partner. Accomplished when I met my quotas.

I was living in the moment. Not living with intention nor conviction for I wanted for myself.   

Then there are the creators.

RBG was a creator. RBG created her life against all odds based on her convictions and beliefs. 

In a created world you commit to that which is bigger than your job or your day’s calendar. In a created world you think about what you want for yourself shaped on your convictions and beliefs.

Creating is doing work which matters to you. Creating the legacy you want.

The creator carves their path based on convictions and beliefs – not to-do lists.

If you want to think like a creator, make a list of the goals. Then choose ONE, that if you focused on it—to the exclusion of every other goal—would be a game changer for you. Now ask, what will you do to ensure you make it happen—no matter what? That’s creating.

We make a choice to live as a reactor or a creator. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was THE ultimate creator. She was driven by her convictions and beliefs, and created her future on her terms. In doing so she created a better future for each and every one of us. 

‘Real change, enduring change happens one step at a time.’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Let’s learn from the master and create the future we want.


Learning from the master to create the future on my terms

Christina Langdon, Executive & Business Coach/Mentor at Christina Langdon Coaching

Christina an leadership and small business coach. She worked for renowned media brands including Fast Company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Time Inc. leading sales and marketing teams and holding the CRO title in her last corporate role.  She is known for building strong brands with exceptional people by unlocking, strengthening, and celebrating talent. She is a life-long learner who brings the toughest challenges her rigor, preparedness, spirit, and imagination to make big things happen for both companies and people.

Christina managed a successful career through divorce, death, single-motherhood, and cancer.  After three decades in the media business, she wanted to be in charge of her destiny and live a life following her passion:  helping people.

She is living her extraordinarily fulfilled life one day at a time.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Image source: https://www.wsj.com/
Community//

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the need for women’s advocacy

by Irene Farmer
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Wisdom//

RBG is Challenging the Way We Think About Aging in One Key Way, Experts Say

by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.
//

RetailMeNot COO Kelli Beougher: “Be humble — No one wants to work for or with an arrogant self-promoter”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.