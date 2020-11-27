I THANK ME.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, as I was reflecting one morning thinking about who I am most thankful for in 2020, a lot of names came into my mind whether it was the spouse for supporting me on my new journey to help leaders scale their summit faster, the children who were a bundle of joy each day bringing a smile to our faces during these challenging times or my business partners who have all stepped up in the time of need. In all this reflection, I almost forgot the one person who encouraged me to finish my book, who pushed me to live my passions of cooking & playing games with the family, who kept telling me that this too shall pass, who gave me the energy each day so I could raise the energy levels of others, who reminded me of everything I should be grateful for and focus on the blessings I have … that person is me.



Often I forget to thank myself but these times have shown me that more than ever the importance of self-love. Some people say that is selfish, others narcissistic, but the reality is that this is coming from a place of empathy. In order for me to give, my cup needs to be overflowing and so I make myself my #1 priority so that I can continue to impact the world and share how we can live in harmony with all living beings. I leave you with this mantra which I repeat to myself every morning … I am plenty & more.