I succeeded in reducing my mental stress, despite many complications

Fear, stress, recession, and pandemonium summarize the current global situation. The fear of Covid-19 has taken an emotional toll as we all are sitting in anxiety with complete lockdowns. Amidst the worldwide pandemic, we don’t know what exactly are the consequences and how horrific things might get. I never realized the depth of health crisis until it came in front of me on personal grounds. Here I would like to share one of my personal experiences when I lost my close friend due to COVID- 19 on 31st May 2020. Two days before, he was admitted to a reputed hospital as he was feeling uneasy and had high fever.

The next day we were informed that his reports were corona positive and we couldn’t meet him. Taking all vital precautions, we kept waiting outside the hospital for some good news. After long hours of waiting, we approached the staff to inquire about health progress. We were all stunned to hear that he had expired just an hour ago. Maybe he wasn’t timely attended or provided with appropriate treatment. Despite the unpleasant experience, the staff of the hospital was too busy to heed to our words. There were hundreds of patients and their families facing the same dreadful situation. Soon, I realized that getting panic and arguing with others was just a waste of time. Bearing the pain and grief of losing our dear one, we now had to move on.

Though ongoing circumstances are quite alarming and stressful, it is necessary to overcome the hardship as soon as possible. Otherwise, it may rule your mind and make you feel depressed day by day. For people facing such a calamity, there are few things that I researched that could help them stay out of mental stress.

Avoid irrelevant news

Constant tracking of information and social media feeds can quickly fuel up your anxiety instead of easing it. However, if you want to stay informed, particularly about what’s going on in your community, you can follow the advisory safety precautions and do your part to slow the unfold of coronavirus. Sometimes, you may come across incorrect information, fake news, or sensational coverage that simply feeds on your fear. So pay special attention to how you’re sensing it and act accordingly.

Avoid social media

Step faraway from media if you begin to feel overwhelmed. If anxiety is an ongoing issue, restrict yourself from media intake for a few days. For updates, ask a friendly and known person to share crucial updates. Be careful about what you share. Do your best to verify data before passing it on social media. We all want to do our part to avoid spreading rumors and growing useless panic.

Avoid overthinking

There are few disturbing topics that you should avoid talking such as how long this fatal pandemic lasts, how other people behave, and what’s going to occur in our communities and so on. As we provide no specific solutions and prevailing circumstances are out of control, unnecessary discussions take us nowhere. Instead, you feel drained, weak, anxious, and overpowered. When you feel getting stuck up in the worry of what might happen, try to shift your consciousness to things you would like to do.

Keep yourself diverted

It is quite natural to worry about what may happen if your place of business closes, you or a person you love gets sick, or you need to self-quarantine. While these possibilities are scary to think about, being proactive can help relieve at least some of the anxiety. You can write down the worries you have got about how Coronavirus can also disrupt your life. If you begin feeling overwrought, take a break.

Keep in touch with friends and family

Social distancing comes with pros and cons though we have to follow it. We all are social animals and anytime, loneliness can exacerbate tension and depression affecting our physical health. Thus, it is crucial to stay connected with our loved ones via phone calls, video calls, chats, emails, etc. Make it your priority to communicate with your pals and family and stay away from isolation. But make sure your conversations don't move around coronavirus issues. Rather, laugh, share stories, inspire others, and positively take things.

Keep a track on your routine

Uphold your custom habits as best as you can. Even if you’re stuck at home, try to persist with your regular sleep, school, meal, or paintings schedule. This may let you uphold a sense of normalcy just like you experience before the pandemic. Read an excellent book, watch a comedy, play a fun board or video game, create a new recipe, or craft a piece of art.

Perform physical exercises and stay healthy

Find a space to move in a fresh environment and figure out ways to do exercises. The radiant energy of the sun and the fresh aura will provide you with refreshing vibes. Only a short stroll through your surroundings will make you feel better. Just be sure to avoid crowds, keep your distance, and follow restrictions in your area from people you encounter. Staying physically active and fit will help relieve anxiety, alleviate stress, and manage your mood. You should also go running, biking, or walking while the gym and school classes are out. Or if you’re stuck at home, look for videos you can follow online for exercise. You can also try a few optimistic relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to stay in a state of balance.

Take your medicines regularly

It is necessary to take your prescribed medications regularly and avoid anything you shouldn’t consume. Anyhow, take the right path to overcome anxiety and stay in touch with your family doctor. Make sure you avoid consumption of liquor or any other substances to treat anxiety or depression. Instead, pray daily, eat healthily, and make sure you get enough sleep each night. A sound sleep exacerbates irritability, moodiness, sadness, and fatigue.



Anyhow, if anxiety persists and you fail to manage it yourself, take the help of healthcare anchors. They are professionals devoted to the wellbeing of people and ready to extend support in the ways that matter most. During the pandemic, their role has increased and with their sincere efforts, they are successfully working as a true human company. They tend to provide you with everything you need to build physical immunity and strengthen mental resilience. Eventually, we should stand united together to beat this health crisis.