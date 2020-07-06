I stood there as everything stopped moving around me
I remember waking up filled with excitement with big plans to host a 4th of July celebration with a few friends. July 4th, 2001 I remember waking up filled with excitement with big plans to host a 4th of July celebration with a few friends.Instead, I stood with my cell phone to my ear in […]
I remember waking up filled with excitement with big plans to host a 4th of July celebration with a few friends.
July 4th, 2001 I remember waking up filled with excitement with big plans to host a 4th of July celebration with a few friends.
Instead, I stood with my cell phone to my ear in the center of my store (Best Buy) as everything stopped moving around me and was told to head home to Vegas immediately that my mom and son had been in a car accident.
19 years ago my world was flipped upside down.
I lost my mom in a car accident that day and I almost lost my oldest son Jonathan who was 5 at the time.
I thank God every day that my son survived.
My mom was the most loving and kindest women, she would do anything for anyone and put everyone else first. She was my biggest fan, my best friend, and the most amazing woman I have ever met.
I don’t remember much about the days after losing her, they’re all a blur but I can tell you exactly when I knew I had to make a change in how I was living my life.
After her memorial service as we took the long walk to where she would be laid to rest, there was a moment that I stopped and turned around and I was in complete awe at the number of people behind me that my mom had made an impact on that had come to celebrate her life with us.
It still brings me to tears when I think of that moment. I knew right there that the life I was leading was not the way I wanted it.
It was time to make a change and make an impact and leave a legacy just as she had in her short 49 years.
Life is never guaranteed and I know first hand just how quickly it can change.
It’s time to stop waiting for the perfect time.
Do what you love and are passionate about.
Start that business you’ve been thinking about.
Call that family member you haven’t spoken to in years.
Book that ticket and go on that dream vacation (well at least start dreaming it up when we’re able to travel again)
Life is way to short to have regrets.
I challenge you to stop what you’re currently doing and really look at your life.
Are you doing what makes you happy and lights you up?
If not what steps could you take to get you there?
It’s time you start living your purpose and loving your life.
Darlene Hawley is a mother, wife, connector and dream builder. She is also a Brand & Business Clarity Coach and the founder of DarleneHawley.com.
She empowers women entrepreneurs to embrace their unique story so they can share their message in a way that helps them increase visibility and takes their business to the next level while making an impact in the world. Let's build a brand that attracts and stands out.
Before starting her own business, she worked her way up in big box retail management, was a mortgage loan officer, and a financial coach. Darlene was trained by the largest business coaching franchise in the world and has been committed to helping entrepreneurs launch and grow their business since 2007.
She now spends her time supporting women to reach their goals and live out their dream life, all while raising her family and creating memories each and every day.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
How an Actress Beats Childhood Trauma to Pursue Her Dream By Samantha Algieri
Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.