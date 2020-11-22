Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I started multiple businesses at 18 years old, here’s what I learned.

Callum is an Irish entrepreneur, author, brand strategist and business consultant. He is considered by many to be one of the top gurus in the marketing space today. Callum Roche has a background in e-commerce and scaled multiple, million dollar stores. 1. Learn To Discipline Your Disappointments Failure is inevitable and is an important building […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Callum is an Irish entrepreneur, author, brand strategist and business consultant. He is considered by many to be one of the top gurus in the marketing space today. Callum Roche has a background in e-commerce and scaled multiple, million dollar stores.

1. Learn To Discipline Your Disappointments

Failure is inevitable and is an important building block for success. Early on in my career, I was able to get ahead of others just simply due to the fact that I didn’t waste time pointing blame or feeling sorry for myself when things went wrong. Difficulty is opportunity hidden in disguise.

2. Act With The Other Persons Interest In Mind

This is going to sound blunt, but people don’t care about what you can do… They only care about what you can do for them. Most people on the internet nowadays spend too much time talking about themselves and tooting their own horn, only making things harder on themselves.

3. Helping Others Will Help Yourself

Contributing to your community is the fastest way to get your brand, product or service out there. Don’t be the person who talks the talk but never backs it up. Get out there and help people by actually helping them.

If you would like to learn more or get in touch with me, you can reach me at my instagram (@calroche).

    Callum Roche, Founder/CEO at Callum Roche Inc

    Callum Roche is an Irish entrepreneur, author, business consultant and, writer. He is one of the most sought after marketing consultants on the planet.

    He is the CEO of Callum Roche Inc as well as Co-Founder of Ecom And Chill. His business acumen and marketing expertise has earned him clients all over the globe having consulted with 7-figure companies, entrepreneurs, celebrities and professional sports athletes. Callum believes that anything is possible and the best way to help someone is by actually helping them.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    June Halper: “It has to be accessible because a majority of our group cannot manage stairs”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    “I want people to know that they’re capable of way more than they give themselves credit for.” With Ming Zhao & Anna Victoria

    by Ming S. Zhao
    Community//

    These 7 steps will launch your business for good

    by Marjan De Jong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.