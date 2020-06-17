Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Spent 24 Hours Unplugged during a Global Pandemic and Civil Rights Movement. And it Looked Something Like This.

The benefits of taking a break from the stress of social media, Zoom and the news during an unpredictable and unprecedented summer.

By
Courtesy of Maxim Ilyahov/Unsplash
Courtesy of Maxim Ilyahov/Unsplash

In March I was averaging four hours a day. Then that number jumped to six. Next thing I know it skyrocketed 10 and then 13. 13 hours of screen time a day. That’s more than half of my day on my iPhone. That epiphany sent a chill down my spine. I knew that I needed to make a change. And fast. 

When the Coronavirus interrupted life as we know it, it took with it the health of many of our loved ones as well as any means of social connection and interaction. Naturally, my peers and I jumped on FaceTime, Zoom, Instagram, you name it––anything we could to stay connected and emulate how we would have been spending our days on campus. 

But this debilitating desire for virtual connection is not without consequences––and I’m not just talking about a steep credit card statement. I started to notice a recurring headache that would show up every afternoon around three or four o’clock. At first I assumed it was from my third cup of coffee or my sporadic quarantine eating habits. Not once did I consider that this dizziness could, in fact, be from the place I turn to seek connection and comfort. My iPhone. 

For what feels like forever I had been talking about cutting down my screen time.  I continued to tell myself and my friends of all of the scientifically proven positive correlations between less screen time and a good night’s sleep. And on the day I finally decided to do this, to actually go 24 hours unplugged, was the day that George Floyd was killed. 

The death of Floyd rightfully triggered an outpouring of protests and social media activism unlike anything the world has ever seen before. People made their profile pictures black, standing in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. And I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to use my voice and identity as a white woman to make a difference, which I knew I couldn’t do on a phone-free day. I was terrified that going radio silent would be interpreted by my followers as wrong, passive and racist. How could I expect people to know that I was off my phone in an effort to protect my mental health? 

I turned to social media to educate myself by reading, listening, posting and re-tweeting the many insightful narratives that flooded my feed. But after two weeks worth of social media activism and education, I assured myself that there were other ways to raise awareness and educate my community. I ordered books, supported local black business’ and donated to organizations––all without my phone. 

24 hours is a long time, or so I thought. But I knew I was ready to unplug. I finally decided to commit to this challenge on a day where I decided to go down the dark hole of Instagram right as my alarm went off ––we’ve all been there, and it’s not fun. Let me just tell you that the immediate anxiety and recklessness that came at the start of my morning inspired me to lock my phone in my bedside drawer at 10:11 a.m. last Thursday. Here are some of my reactions and realizations from my 24-hours unplugged: 

More present during my day 

Whether it was breakfast, a jog around my neighborhood or even a light afternoon read, I was fully immersed in and focused on the task at hand. I didn’t have the vibration or idea of one on the way to distract me. There was something about that absence that led me to a type of peace and mindfulness that is difficult to attain with a phone in your hand.

Less Anxious/Apprehensive 

Oftentimes the mere thought of checking my phone produces subconscious anxiety and fatigue. On my phone-free day so much of that stress and tension seemed to evaporate, and I found myself more calm and comfortable moving from one activity to the next.

Noticing things I never do

The smile of a stranger, smell of the trees or sound of traffic are mundane backdrops that often pass me by. But when your head isn’t buried in Facebook or FaceTime, you can come to notice and appreciate the little things in life. And if COVID-19 has taught me anything, it is to never take the simple pleasures for granted. 

A different, more simple type of happiness

While it may sound cliche, the happiness that I felt without my phone is an unparalleled state of joy––a simpler, more authentic type of happiness. Happiness from a bright shining sun or savory sandwich or sweaty run with a friend.

If it seems too daunting or difficult to unplug for an entire day, to be unreachable for a full 24 hours, I encourage you to start with baby steps. Leave your phone in another room or on another floor if you have the option to do so. Trust me, once you sit down for dinner or plop down on the couch you will be far too lazy to go check your texts. Or maybe that’s just me. In any case, there went three hours phone free. 

I am challenging myself to take a no-phone day every other week, to reset, ground myself and tap into gratitude for the little things in life. 

I have yet to make it 48 or 72 hours phone-free, but I’ll get there. One day.

    Ella Katz, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from University of Southern California

    Ella is a junior at the University of Southern California studying Journalism and minoring in the Business of the Entertainment Industry. At USC, you can probably find Ella in the student-run media center where she works as a multimedia journalist, writing her weekly health and wellness column and anchoring political segments for Annenberg T.V. News. When she puts down her pen and paper, you can find Ella cooking, reading, attempting to meditate or even in a downward dog. Ella is thrilled to join the Thrive team and use her voice to help her community make the most of their college experience––especially during this uncertain period of time.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Secret To Happiness?

    by Mindful Bob
    Lifestyle Travel Photo/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Who Will Be In Room 716?

    by Shawn Nason, Man On Fire
    Los Angeles&#039; largest wildfire to date, which burned more than 7,000 acres in the Verdugo Mountains area
    Well-Being//

    I Was Forced to Evacuate from the Woolsey Fire

    by Rebecca Winter

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.