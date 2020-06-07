Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I See You, I Hear You, and You Are Loved

For that inner little kid who loves kaleidoscopes and fireworks, a celebration of Color. Where words fall short on knowing what to say, or not to say, I am challenging hatred with Love, and the sacred dance of breathing, Life.

“Geometry will draw the soul toward truth and create the spirit of philosophy.” – Plato

Beloved, take a deep breath.

Beginning and ending.

Duality comes to a close,

But just, keep, breathing.

In the eyes of the Creator,

You are perfect and beautiful.

Most importantly you are loved.

Never forget your Divine origins.

Like all life forms in the Universe,

Equanimous, in all matters,

Seeking balance at all times.

Fireworks and kaleidoscopes,

The innocence of childhood,

Calling us forward, and within.

The dance the journey,

A tiny spark of Inspiration.

Multiplied and divided,

Into the millions, trillions,

Of All that is You,

And here We are, forever,

In this moment together.

– Juliette 33°

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Dr. Maya Angelou

Juliette 33°, Therapeutic Art Life Coach at 33° Degrees of Juliette

I am Juliette 33°

I am a trauma-informed Therapeutic Art Life Coach. I hold a BA in Art Therapy from Saint Thomas Aquinas College. In 2007 I completed Fabric Styling coursework at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I am an experienced Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the NYC textile industry and continuing a 16-year passion for Therapeutic Art.

