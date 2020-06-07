I See You, I Hear You, and You Are Loved

“Geometry will draw the soul toward truth and create the spirit of philosophy.” – Plato

Beloved, take a deep breath.

Beginning and ending.

Duality comes to a close,

But just, keep, breathing.

In the eyes of the Creator,

You are perfect and beautiful.

Most importantly you are loved.

Never forget your Divine origins.

Like all life forms in the Universe,

Equanimous, in all matters,

Seeking balance at all times.

Fireworks and kaleidoscopes,

The innocence of childhood,

Calling us forward, and within.

The dance the journey,

A tiny spark of Inspiration.

Multiplied and divided,

Into the millions, trillions,

Of All that is You,

And here We are, forever,

In this moment together.

– Juliette 33°