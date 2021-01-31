Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I See You!

The Townsend Inlet Bridge

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Townsends Inlet Bridge connects Sea Isle City and Avalon. It’s been there for decades. Apparently since 1939. Before I was born. Wow! That feels good to write. So many things are a reminder of our age, but this time, the bridge can claim fame to being older.I have driven over the bridge. To the Acme. To CVS. To Surfside Fitness. To see my friend Sue. To dine out at places that no longer exist:(.

However, I never walked over the bridge. Just didn’t think of it. Something changed and opportunity beckoned. Last summer, I started walking. A lot. 5 miles. 6 miles. 7 miles. Ding, ding, ding! My Apple watch prompts me to keep walking. I keep going. Maybe Over the bridge? Yes, let’s do this. People fishing. People driving. People running. People biking. People walking. And the Seagulls! Are they pigeons? No. Mom says NO! Wikipedia agrees!

I walked over the bridge 3-4 times a week. Some of my best inspirations happened while walking over the bridge. I love to stop in the middle of the bridge and take in the view. Always present were the birds. The ducks. Since the end of summer, my walks have been few. Focused on my business. My mom. Covid calling. Today, I decided to venture out. Mom asked why I was going out on such a cold day. Not sure. I feel a calling.

Walking down Ocean Drive. 29th Street, 28th, 27th, 26th…and so on until 1 mile. The route is predictable. I know when the Apple watch will bing after each mile. As I walk toward the bridge, the wind picks up. Maybe I should turn around…but the bridge. You know you want to walk across the bridge.

Such a cool feeling crossing from one place to the next. So, I go. I have my bag with me. From the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Inside, my mask, my phone, a small bottle of water, some tissue and a Chanel glossimer:).

As I approach where the EZ Pass tolls are paid, I see the seagulls. Too many to count. I fumble for my phone to take a picture. Wearing my mom’s gloves, I try to open the camera, but to no avail. Removing mom’s glove, I capture the moment.

The closest seagulls would flap their wings, drop their gifts and leave. I noticed that one seagull was looking right at me. I stopped. I studied. I held my breath. He/she/they keep looking at me. We had this moment of connection. I felt like this seagull wanted me to know that I was not alone. I nodded. I felt a connection. I see you. I see YOU!

[email protected]
609-961-1169

    Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck, Certified Life & Career Coach. TV/Radio Show Host & Executive Producer of the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn™️ Programs at Dr. Jacalyn LLC

    Dr. Jacalyn is the Creator, TV/Radio Show Host, Executive Producer and Broadcast Engineer for the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© Platform. Dr. Jacalyn™️ has a channel on Business Talk Radio where her shows play 24/7. Her shows are live streamed simultaneously on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch tv. You can also listen to them on TuneIn Radio, Apple, Amazon, Pandora &  Spodify.

    Within 5 months during the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn honed her interviewing skills, learned how to produce a broadcast and how to be a broadcast engineer. Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© is a part of Dr. Jacalyn LLC.

    Dr.  Jacalyn  is a certified holistic, career and life coach doing business under the Dr. Jacalyn LLC. She has a Masters Degree in Finance and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Her doctoral dissertation was focused on driving behavior change with people. She used archival survey data to triangulate how gender and generation of a pharmaceutical sales force was impacted by employee recognition programs.

    Dr. Jacalyn is very involved with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as a Board Member, committee member, team leader and support groups leader. She also fundraises for the National Psoriasis Foundation. She has spoken publicly about life with 3 auto immune diseases and high blood pressure.

    During the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn became a certified Corepower yoga sculpt teacher and a  certified Meditation Teacher by THEPATH and offers classes online each week through her Website: https://drjacalyn.com

    Want to be a guest or sponsor for our shows? Book your session here:

    http://rappingwithdrjacalyn.com

    [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Gratitude from Misadventure

    by Paul Trammell
    Community//

    Man vs Monsoon

    by Doug Drysdale
    Community//

    Why I stopped trying to turn my mistake into a perfect redemption story

    by Melanie Smith

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.