“I put together my biggest dream possible three years ou”, With Douglas Brown and Craig Landon Siegel of Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS)

As part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Siegel.

In order to understand Craig, you have to understand his vision. You see this isn’t about Craig. It’s not about the money, or to be noticed. Craig learned many years ago that he has a strong ability to communicate and help people want to become better. So he decided it was his responsibility to help elevate everyone he possibly could. And the goal has always been to be able to do this on a much grander scale so that he can reach a much larger audience, and make a gigantic impact. Craig believes that while people are not broken, their frames often are. He alters their map of the world and revamps their mindset, thus leading to unbelievable breakthroughs in all facets of life.

Let’s work backward for a second. How did CLS get to where it is today?

Cultivate Lasting Symphony is a play on Craig’s initials, Craig Landon Siegel. Craig is a born and raised New Yorker. He grew up with an older brother and two loving parents. Natural talent was not something Craig had a whole lot of, but he had heart and an abundance of grit, and this fueled his ambition.

He started his career in Business on Wall Street. He used his ability to develop numerous skillsets and became a sponge. He was able to cultivate these attributes and he rebuilt himself and developed his confidence.

Craig started making giant strides in life. He built businesses of his own from the ground up with no prior experience into massive juggernauts that became extremely successful but he remained unfulfilled and craved something deeper.

His successes haven’t been without failures which is what makes him extremely relatable. He too has fallen and faced many obstacles. He has also rose and bounced back multiple times because you see, Craig was never afraid of failure. In fact, he embraced it. It’s a part of life.

Craig wanted to challenge himself in something that was very uncomfortable and unfamiliar to him. This would lead him to a new journey where he went from not being able to run a mile without stopping to running 4 marathons the very next year. This was his Moonshot which ended up leading to the name of his program: The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience.

Throughout Craig’s journey, including the highest of highs to the setbacks and struggles, he developed what the world now knows to be Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS). CLS is about cultivating that edge that gets you on absolute fire. Being the creator in your life. Transforming from reactive to proactive. Dwelling in a bubble of serenity even though the world around us might exist in rubble and ruin.

People began to ask Craig if he did coaching and so he started helping clients manufacture BIG breakthroughs. He’s worked with NLP practitioners, experts and coaches in all different areas. And he created a system in which all of these skills apply. He believes it is the most unique and effective performance-enhancing system on the planet.

Launching CLS on digital and social media platforms has been Craig’s greatest contribution to the world. With a tweak in your mindset and building upon your heart, there is nothing you can’t accomplish.

It is his vision and mission to help everyone reach and then obliterate their greatest potential.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

What an unbelievable way to begin. I had a lot of things going on in life that were very positive. But what I lacked was fulfillment. Throughout my journey, I had a lot of ups as well as some downs, but there was always a burning desire inside me. And I knew that my destiny included a much larger impact on the world. So fast forward to the global pandemic, I had an opportunity to take a step back, and I put it all together. I heard the whispers and the stars aligned. For me, the writing has always been on the wall. Helping people want to be better and also giving them the tools to do so has always been a passion of mine. Now it’s my purpose. So here we are.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The whole journey thus far has been nothing less than interesting and exhilarating. But I think the most interesting development was as follows. Everywhere you read about online businesses, or even starting a new business from scratch for that matter, comes with obstacles and challenges. You’re told that you should expect to fail, rebrand, and constantly redesign until it sticks. I paid no attention to the naysayers, and so when I launched The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience, although I am very confident, I was prepared for challenges since I am newer to this space. I sold out my program the first day which humbled me and filled me with a ton of emotion. It was very special to see that the audience gravitated towards my message.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As a matter of fact, there is. This answer is simple to me. The man who has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and really leave a mark on this world is my father, Donald Siegel. Simply put, my dad is the greatest guy ever. Anyone that has ever met him or encountered him immediately becomes a massive fan. My dad was always my biggest supporter and even during tough times, when I was dealing with some struggles, speaking to my dad would always put a giant smile on my face. So when my dad was diagnosed with Cancer a couple years back, I was instantly determined to make every second count and inspire my dad so that he could feed off my energy and fight back against Cancer. And so, I began my marathon journey originally to inject faith and hope to my dad. From there, the four marathons segwayed into Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS), and the rest as they say, is history.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

No problem. This is the quote that changed my life and gave birth to Cultivate Lasting Symphony. “Take the thing you love and make it your life”. And so that’s what I did. The ability to help people transform, evolve, grow, and become the best version of themselves is what fuels my fire. And so I combined that idea with the decade long sharpening of the axe as I like to say. Reading, journaling, learning, studying, accumulating as much knowledge as I possibly can. Using the world as my playground. That quote really hit home for me because you see, here’s the thing, life’s too short not to try.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

What an unbelievable question. I noticed that far too many people have lost their spark. They feel stuck. They feel like the ending of their story has been written. They’ve lost their confidence. And most importantly, they’ve lost their enthusiasm for life. I help people alter their map of the world. Where they once saw limitations, now they see possibilities. I help them adjust what they associate pain and pleasure to. I help people cultivate their passion and fire for life. I’ve been called the breakthrough manufacturer but I prefer performance enhancer. 🙂

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story? When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

What makes my company stand out is me. I’m unorthodox, I’m weird, I’m unique, and I certainly have my own style. I also think that’s what makes us so successful. It’s not a cookie-cutter program. We dive deep and we step way out of our comfort zone. And as a result, our clients manufacture gigantic breakthroughs. The same thing that drove me from day one of CLS to today is my purpose. To help every single person that I can. So while the end goal is to reach billions of lives, the beginning goal was to start with one client at a time. I want people to know that there is a better life out there for them. I’m a big believer that inspiration and motivation are temporary. By revamping someone’s mindset, you alter their destiny.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

What drives me now is the relentless determination to reach more and more people. By collaborating with the best in the world, such as Thrive Global, we are able to spread our message even higher. We just want everyone to fly.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Two huge exciting projects that I’m working on right now are as follows. The CLS Experience Podcast is dropping very soon, where we have the amazing opportunity to have extremely exciting and successful guests on our show. What separates this show from the rest is the theme. We don’t want to tell the world about these icons’ success stories. We want to discuss the mindset during the struggles and obstacles on their way to achieving massive success. This show is deep and valuable, and make no mistake about it, it is an Experience. The second project that we are working on is our Foundation, Special People Rise, where we help provide mentors to underprivileged kids so that they can have guidance and leadership from an early age.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

Based upon my experience with all three businesses that I built, the first step is to be able to provide a service or product to an audience in need. Then from there, the question is how do we scale it. One of the strategies I teach in my sold out Moonshot Masterpiece Experience program is to put together the most ambitious vision three years out. Figure out where you want to be with no limitations. From there, we step into the critics point of view and use this perspective to give criticism and objections as to why the big vision won’t work. Last but not least, we step into the realists perspective and we determine how the big vision can come to fruition considering the critique and the obstacles. This strategy is how I grew CLS into the juggernaut it is today. In terms of difficulty, the biggest factor is expanding your paradigms. Expanding your map of the world and what you see possible for your vision. By altering our perspective and enriching our map, we can think bigger and achieve bigger.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

Being able to build a genuine and vulnerable rapport with my audience, clients, and prospects. To be able to come across as relatable and trustworthy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in the beginning of the journey, a member of my team was facilitating sales calls to me. And one of the girls that she was speaking to wasn’t familiar with what exactly we do or what our mission is. However, she wanted to register and be a part of The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience program. I thought this was funny because clearly one of my inspirational videos captivated her and that was all it took for her to want to get involved. I also found that beautiful and humbling as well. I am grateful that a short one minute clip of me in my element can have such an impact on a stranger. That’s what makes this whole movement so unique and special.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

I do sales training with my team so that they understand the most effective techniques to generate the most positive results. Product knowledge is absolutely key but what’s even more important, in my opinion, is the ability to develop rapport and generate a connection with the prospect. Being able to connect with someone is going to have a much bigger impact on the potential sale than just having knowledge.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

Strategies are as follows. Number one, I put together my biggest dream possible three years out. What my vision would look like. How big the audience would be. What kind of impact we can make on the world. Number two, I began to work backwards and reverse engineer my strategy, all the way from the finished product to step one. This provided the opportunity to get the lay of the land. Number three, this is where I put together what was going to be needed to put the plan in motion. I incorporated myself. I hired an assistant. I put together all the pieces that I needed to complete the puzzle. Step four, I revamped my own mindset. I took my confidence to a whole other dimension. I began to step out of my comfort zone and put out content, more specifically, an introduction video of what I was about to do. I told the world what CLS is and what they can expect. Step five, there was only one thing left to do. Take a gigantic action. And so I did. And a month later, I would sell out my first program of The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

I have several suggestions. You can hire a PR to help facilitate visibility in the marketplace. You can also hire a marketing team. Of course, you can rebrand, but what I really want to say is get your mind right. Figure out what’s not working and why. Figure out how we can overcome this challenge and continue to fly. When you lose momentum, it’s generally a sign of losing enthusiasm.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

So there are two answers to this question. One is to remain as authentic, real, raw, and true to your own values and personality. Don’t try to be somebody you’re not because the audience will sniff it out. The second answer is to identify the pain points of your avatar. In other words, what is your target market struggling with? How can you help them currently? What I find to be most effective is to provide as much value as I can. That means we provide tangible tactics and techniques so that the audience can get something from us that they can apply in the future.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

To provide the best possible experience, I make a massive effort to communicate and build rapport. It’s important to me to get on the same page as my clients. Meet each other at similar frequencies. I want us to be in alignment. In regards to customer service, I have the best team in the world that is both patient and kind.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Absolutely. By building a relationship with my clients, they become family. When our program concludes, 90% of our clients request to stay in our Legacy program. I take great pride in this. I’m a big believer that relationships are everything in life. I’ve always found that people are more inclined to work with you if they like you. I also qualify my clients before we work together to make sure we’re a good fit in my eyes as well.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Movement has already begun. Clients are Cultivating Lasting Symphony. In other words, they are manufacturing breakthroughs in all facets of life. They are becoming their best selves. Their best life does in fact lie ahead of them, not behind them. The community that we built in such a short time is so supportive of one another and so contagious and I can only hope that long after I’m gone, the CLS Movement continues to inspire and help elevate people for generations to come.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

For me, this is a really interesting question. People always ask me who my mentors are, as well as my sources of inspiration. And the truth is, I always used the world as my playground. I have so many different journals filled with so many different inspirational nuggets from different avenues. Depending upon which season I’m in in life, I feed off different energies. Someone that I’d love to have on my Podcast, or in this case, have breakfast or lunch with, would be The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger. His journey has always inspired and resonated with me. He was always very ambitious and hungry and driven to leave his mark on the world. He was always so organized from coming to the United States to become the most successful bodybuilder of all time. He didn’t stop there. He pivoted and became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, before eventually transitioning into politics. He always had such a strong vision and such an admirable work ethic and I would love to pick his brain. I’d also love to do a bicep workout with him, but that’s neither here nor there.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!